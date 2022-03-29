Gilbert’s longtime investment in the Heritage District is paying off: with every $1 the town has spent, there’s a $1.47 in return.
The Town in 1989 designated 168 acres downtown as a redevelopment area in need of revitalization and substantial growth has been occurring every year in the district since 2007.
“There was an increase in the last 10 years of 198% for sale-tax collection in the area,” said Sydney Bethel, redevelopment specialist. “This actually outpaced the town-wide, sales-tax collection of 131% over the same period, which is very exciting.”
When it comes to sales tax, the Heritage District accounted for approximately 1% – or $1.2 million – of the Town’s total sales tax collected for fiscal year 2021, Bethel said told the Redevelopment Commission in a recent overview of the area.
Also, the full-cash value for land in the Heritage District has increased to $1.5 million an acre for fiscal year 2021 from just under $200,000 an acre in 1995, according to Bethel.
Businesses have been flocking to downtown with 13 opening last year – including Spce Coffee, The Parlour Room, Pedego Electric Bikes and AZ Beauty Babes.
“You can see there is quite a large variety of restaurant, bar, retail and a bunch of different options and amenities for the community,” Bethel said.
She added that The Bar, a ‘Pulp Fiction’-themed establishment opened on March 16 with more to come this year, including Rumble Boxing, State Forty-Eight Apparel, Candle Chemistry, Gypsy Cup Coffee and Scoopwell’s Dough Bar.
The bulk of the Town’s investment downtown has been in capital improvement projects, such as the two existing public multi-level parking garages.
Other projects underway or planned for the area include the Vaughn Avenue Ventilator, median improvements, ADA sidewalk repair and the realignment of Ash Street. The Vaughn Ventilator project is a roadway that is expected to help alleviate traffic on Gilbert Road, the only main road that is the entrance and exit for the downtown.
Water Park Plaza also is getting a $335,173 makeover. Council in January approved the park’s redesign and the replacement of the splash-pad operating system and water tower lighting system.
And Council on March 29 is expected to approve a change order of $91,539 for the project, where construction was anticipated to begin in 2023.
A third parking garage also is planned for downtown with the location to be determined.
Within the 0.3-square-mile district, the Town owned roughly 55.6 acres, which it used to drive development such as the mixed-use Heritage North project, which comprises nine buildings, including a five-story boutique hotel and a 288-unit apartment on 11.97 acres at the southwest corner of Gilbert Road and Juniper Avenue.
The Town sold the land to the developer. Bethel said it was anticipated the project will break ground at the end of the year.
Other projects under construction in the district includes Aspire Heritage, a 32-townhome gated community half-way built on 2.47 acres near Vaughn Avenue and Palm Street on the east side of the district; a public park on a quarter acre at the southwest corner of Hearne Way; and Bricomp Boulevard is coming in front of a Town-owned parking garage.
Taking the three projects into account, “there’s only about 20 acres of land that actually is available and will remain vacant and doesn’t have approved plans on it,” Bethel said, adding that the Town was currently in the request for proposal process with developers to bring a small-scale, pedestrian-oriented mixed-used project on 2.18 acres at the northwest corner of Gilbert and Elliot roads.
The Town dubbed the site the South Anchor, which will serve as a gateway entrance for the Heritage District and help strengthen adjacent commercial uses and spur development of nearby vacant parcels on Gilbert Road.
“It’s town-owned land to be privately developed in a similar manner to the Heritage North project,” Bethel said. “We are now in the process of developer-selection.”
Currently the existing developments in the downtown totals approximately 800,000 square feet of office, retail, restaurant and multifamily uses.
Including the Heritage North development, there are 560,000 square feet of future development for the Heritage District, Bethel said.
The district’s designation must be renewed every decade in order to continue otherwise it expires in 2028.
The Town currently is considering designating a second redevelopment area in Gilbert, called the Northwest Growth Area, home to major employers such as GoDaddy and Lockheed Martin.