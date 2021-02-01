Gilbert’s economy weathered the COVID-19 pandemic quite well the past year and even grew, according to town officials.
Town Manager Patrick Banger and Mayor Brigette Peterson recently spoke at the Gilbert Chamber of Commerce’s Good Government Buzz Session, which drew about 75 people for the virtual discussion.
“I’m pleased to say, all in all, the community is performing very well,” Banger said.
He pointed to new businesses that opened last year in the downtown Heritage District such as The Porch, Sotol Modern Cocktail Kitchen and The Collab building, featuring three levels of offices and one level of retail.
Manufacturing also grew with Northrop Grumman adding 240,000 square feet to its Gilbert campus and GPMI leasing 85,000 square feet at Gilbert Spectrum Building to produce disinfectant wipes.
Gilbert’s two university campuses also flourished with the University of Arizona’s College of Nursing increasing enrollment to an expected 150 students for the spring and Park University reported an enrollment of 400 students for its 2020 fall semester after debuting in 2018 with fewer than 50 students, according to Banger.
Both institutions occupy the town-own University Building downtown with lease agreements.
Banger said the number of both residential and commercial permits jumped significantly in 2020 compared with 2019, which showed the “confidence developers have in the local economy.”
The town issued 182 commercial permits, which include modifications to existing buildings, in 2020 – a 95.7 percent increase from the year prior with 93 permits, according to Banger.
Residential construction permits totaled 849 last year, up from 482 in 2019 – a 76 percent jump.
And, sales tax – the town’s single largest revenue source that funds services such as police, fire and parks – saw double-digit increases each month last year except for April, when the governor’s shelter-in-place order was in effect, Banger said.
Banger said that although Gilbert built into this fiscal year’s budget a 7 percent decline for its state-shared sales tax haul, the town is on track to be 11 percent ahead of last fiscal year.
Despite challenges worldwide wrought by the pandemic, Gilbert managed to stay on top with a number of recognitions such as snagging the No. 1 spot for best city in Arizona for business; No. 1 city for millennials choosing to buy homes and No. 2 for best place to live in Arizona.
Other highlights for the town included the opening of Phase 1B of the regional park with amenities such as an amphitheater, an event lawn and fishing lake.
Peterson recapped how the town spent its share of $29.2 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The bulk of the monies – $18 million went to help businesses in town while $8 million is going to the much-needed expansion of the town’s dispatch center and $2 million went to help nonprofits.
Another $400,000 went to parks and recreation so it could offer program discounts to residents, Peterson said.
The two also discussed the need for the town to go out for a transportation and infrastructure bond that would help maintain the quality of life for future generations, in keeping with its City of the Future initiative.
Gilbert originally planned to go to the voters with the bond last November but delayed it due to the pandemic.
“We have tremendous need around the community,” Banger said. It “can’t wait any longer. We intend to ask Council to put it on this November’s ballot.”
The last time the town asked voters to approve a street bond was in 2007, Banger said.
“It’s been 14 years since we went to voters for money for infrastructure to keep up with growth,” he said, adding from 2007 to today, the town has added 40 percent more people to its population of roughly 260,000.
Council is expected to fine-tune the bond amount and the projects in the Feb. 11-12 retreat, according to Banger.
Peterson said the original ask for $465 million “will likely change” because of factors such as increases in construction costs. She also noted because there will be no other items on the November ballot, the town will conduct an entirely vote-by-mail election, a first for Gilbert.
She said if the bond passes, the debt is paid back through the secondary property tax.
So, a home valued at $270,000 would see a tax bill of $267, which includes all the prior bond debt also, according to Peterson. The town’s tax rate is 99 cents per $100 of assessed value.
She said the town could increase the tax rate and pay off the bond faster or keep the rate the same, which would have less impact on residents but would keep the debt on the books longer.
“The secondary property tax is a very small portion of the actual tax bill,” she added. “If we are not willing to invest in our community, nobody else will be willing to invest in our community.”
Banger reiterated the importance of the bond for its improvement to the quality of life, economic prosperity and job creation.
Council would need to decide by June on whether or not to hold the bond election.
During the event, the participants broke into three discussion groups to ask questions that were moderated by Peterson, Banger, Council members Scott Anderson and Kathy Tilque and Vice Mayor Yung Koprowski.