Teresa Welker said she has lived on Melrose Street in southeast Gilbert for 13 blissful years.
“It’s a wonderful neighborhood,” Welker said. “As you turn off of Germann, there’s a tree-lined street with beautiful trees.
“You turn on Melrose Street and there’s a row of houses with acre lots, big front yards, spacious generous space in between homes to give you that relaxed, open feeling that we all love and at the end of the street is the cul-de-sac ensuring that our street is quiet and for residential use. Kids have the security to walk across the street (and) be outside.”
But a potential party house under construction on that cul-de-sac on Melrose Street threatens their quality of life, Welker and other residents in the Poco Bueno Ranchos neighborhood claimed.
The residents approached Town Council Jan. 24 for help in stopping the project. They’ve alleged that their concerns fell on deaf ears with town staff, which prompted them to go to the council.
“It’s still early in the construction stages though it’s gone up 30 feet into the air,” Chris Welker said. “It’s 5,000 square feet being built in their front yard, blocking their original front door.
“It has multiple entrances, three levels, three kitchens, different entrances for each level. It has two rooftop party decks. It has a full gym above an RV garage.”
The Welkers and their neighbors met with town planners in November and viewed the plans.
Chris Welker said the residence under construction was “clearly intended for rental purposes.”
“How do we know?” he asked. “The owners of the original dwelling have rented out their home for short-term rentals for the last several years.
“It is essentially an apartment building or a hotel complex that’s been built and permitted for a front yard,” he said.
None of the neighbors contacted after the meeting was willing to comment further on the issue, fearing it might affect the town’s willingness to help them.
The property at issue is owned by Rehbl Trust. The trustees are Joseph and Laura Kerby.
Laura Kerby refused to talk about the project with Gilbert Sun News and said that she has an attorney but would not disclose the name.
Councilman Scott Anderson, who visited the site, said he was discussing the issue with Town staff.
“A determination is yet to be made about its status,” Anderson said of the project. “The council and staff realize this could set a precedent for future short-term rentals and we want to have appropriate codes in place to address impacts on neighborhoods.”
The town was asked for specifics of what was approved for the site and how it planned on dealing with the issue raised.
The residents at the meeting said planners originally approved the structure as guest quarters but it didn’t meet the requirements, such as being single-story, and was then changed to a “home extension.”
“Staff continues to review this project and the neighbors’ concerns,” spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison said in an email.
For the meantime, the town issued a stop-work order Jan. 27 “to address the onsite grading and drainage requirements.”
Nathan LeSueur, whose front yard is 20 feet from the construction site, said he’s asked the town for the property’s grading and drainage plan.
“The response I received back was, ‘Based on our research, it has been determined that there is no grading and drainage report plan,’” LeSueur said. “That is only one of the problems with this project.
“I don’t know how they were able to receive a permit, not checking off this bullet point but there are many others that they don’t check off.”
He also questioned the discrepancy between what the town allows and what’s on site, such as where it involves the setbacks
The Kerbys’ residential lot is roughly 1 acre in size and zoned single family-35. Under the SF-35 zoning, a maximum of two primary dwelling units per acre are allowed.
The secondary dwelling must not have an internal access to the primary access, but is allowed to have full kitchen facilities and may be rented, according to the town.
Ernest Langdon said the structure is two stories – “taller than anything else on the street.”
“It’s in their front yard (and) it doesn’t meet code,” Langdon said. “This is not a home extension. This is an apartment building.”
He claimed that the Kerbys have “rented their own home out for parties in our neighborhood that have gotten well out of hand.”
“This is something that should have never happened,” he said. “It doesn’t fit with a neighborhood and if it’s probably not legal, we will pursue legal action if we have to.”
Amy Langdon said it all boiled down to a safety issue and pointed to unsavory behavior of guests who’ve rented from the Kerbys.
“I’m talking about sexual nudity in the streets in the middle of the street in front of houses,” she said. “We have examples of armed guards at the door for parties. Who needs an armed guard at the door for parties?
“These streets are so crowded when they rent this place out. You can’t even get an ambulance through the neighborhood.”
Diane West also complained about the Kerbys renting out their home for short-term stays.
“There have been multiple parties that have turned into disastrous situations,” she said. “And now we have a structure (with) a lower-level basement, two stories, two huge decks that go above that structure in the front yard of their home.
I think we need to just go back to the basics, which is how is this structure ever approved.”
According to a Gilbert Police’s premise report requested for the Kerbys’ home since 2010, officers were called out six times in 2020 with three of those calls on Aug. 15 for a loud party, drug offense and illegal parking.
McDavid Dobson, who lives one street over from Melrose, said he, too, was somewhat taken aback when he saw what was being built in the cul-de-sac.
“Everybody’s shocked to say the least,” he said. “How do you approve something in somebody’s front yard that’s like this?”
He said that the town’s approval of the project sets a precedence for non-HOA neighborhoods.
“It scares me to be quite honest with you,” he said. “I hope it doesn’t come to this but if legal action is necessary I’d be more than willing to join with my neighbors and make sure that we can get this stopped.”