Replacing radios for police and fire, hiring 44 employees and more street and water projects are proposed by Town of Gilbert administration for next year’s spending plan of $2.04 billion.
The preliminary Fiscal Year 2024 budget is about 22% higher than the current $1.67 billion budget. The bulk of the budget – $1.4 billion – will be spent on capital improvement projects and the remainder for areas such as the General Fund, Enterprise Fund and debt service.
Preliminary adoption is scheduled for May 2 and final adoption on June 6 for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
“There were requested about $70 million of needs across the town,” said Budget Director Kelly Pfost at the April 18 council study session. “We’re recommending funding about $50 million of that need, which is about 72% of the requested amount.”
Pfost in her brief overview said the largest funding amount – an additional $30 million – is recommended for the General Fund, which pays for day-to-day operations. She added that the budget increases are mostly to keep up with inflation and the increased cost of supplies.
The total cost of hiring the proposed new employees is about $4 million, according to Pfost.
Some recommended new positions included seven for police, four for fire, four for parks and recreation and three for information technology. Pfost said a total 125 positions were requested.
Noting there are “about 35% of the requested positions that we are recommending to go ahead and fund,” Pfost said, “It was a very tight competition for the recommendations for having ongoing funding and the ability to support those positions.”
Vice Mayor Kathy Tilque commented that the police and fire hirings may seem low but that the two departments saw big increases in staff in the current budget – 19 for fire and 24 for police.
The radios that cops and firefighters carry have reached the end of their life cycles and replacements will cost about $6.3 million, according to Pfost.
For capital improvement, $450 million are for new projects and the remainder are carry-over projects from this year. A detail report on the proposed CIP projects is expected to be available in August.
Capital spending includes $630 million for water system improvements; $364 million for street improvements; $90 million for wastewater system improvements $83 million for municipal facilities and $75 million for parks, recreation and open space.
Pfost also said the town this year had to add $1.6 million to the budget even though a third the departments had to rebuild their budgets from the ground up to justify for each expense. Every budget year, one-third of the town’s departments goes through the zero-based budget practice so that the entire operation is right-sized every three years.
“With all of the changes with inflation we actually had to add money with zero base this year – which is unusual,” Pfost said. “Usually we’re removing money from the budget and rightsizing and downsize it to a lower amount.”
She blamed the increase to the cost of raw-water, which has become more expensive than in the past.
Nonetheless, Gilbert’s accumulated $6.7 million in savings since 2018 through this practice.
Councilwoman Yung Koprowski requested that the construction cost for the police’s crime lab be added back to the budget as a placeholder. Last year the council requested it be removed until more was known about the design.
“If the construction project was added back to the budget, I would assume it would be able to then follow processes to continue to be evaluated and prioritized amongst the other projects,” Koprowski said, noting that the proposed budget included just under $5 million for the design of the crime lab.
The police chief has been pushing for the project, which Council has not approved yet.
The council in June 2020 hired a consultant to do a needs assessment for the lab, which so far hasn’t been released by the Town. Council is expected to discuss the lab in its May retreat.
“Before we do design, it’s going to be more of a placeholder number,” Pfost responded. “And then as we go through design, it refines down but we can certainly put in a placeholder for construction that is out for future years so it would not be part of the adopted budget for Fiscal Year 24.
“But it would help us start to see what is the basic order of magnitude that we might look at and need a placeholder and what are the funding sources that we would need to look at whether it’s GO bonds or other opportunities we might have.”
Koprowski said even if the construction cost gets adjusted “there is some level of construction cost here so we don’t assign it to other projects.”
Pfost also said the Town will need $31.6 million in levies to be able to pay the upcoming debt-service payments and though Maricopa County slightly lowered the tax rate, it still rounds to 99 cents per $100 assessed value.
“It will be six years in a row we will have maintained that rate,” she noted.
Councilman Jim Torgeson asked if staff can instead return with a lower tax rate. Even though the rate dropped slightly, property owners will see an increase in property taxes because of an overall increase in assessed valuation.
“Can we get a minor win for our residents and go down .0883 to .98 or flat instead of .9883,” Torgeson said. “Just a minor, tiny win for the people. Can I have that? Is it possible?”
Pfost responded that she could take a look at his request but cautioned that it would drop the fund balance in that account to cover for any delinquent property tax bill. According to Torgeson, his lower proposed rate would mean a reduction of $278,602 to the town.
Pfost noted that the account currently was short $1 million but that the monies could come in March.
“I don’t know yet but that is the risk we run,” she said, adding that property taxes come in eventually.
Tilque cautioned against lowering the secondary property tax rate.
“If we run lower in our accounts and we don’t receive the monies, what will happen,” she said. “So I just want to be careful we’re monitoring that and the second thought is that there’s nothing worst than lowering it to only turn around and raise it the next year because we didn’t have the money we needed.
“Obviously we always want to reduce taxes whenever we can but just don’t want to set us up being in a position we have to raise taxes in the future.”
Mayor Brigette Peterson agreed, and pointed to two recent increases in trash fees after lowering them in 2012 and 2018.
“Nobody remembers when you lower them but they all remember when their bills go up,” Peterson said.