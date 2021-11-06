Gilbert used its share of federal grants to help homeowners with emergency and minor home repairs, caring for the homeless and domestic violence victims and delivering meals to 326 homebound elderly residents.
The Town earlier this month sent its annual report of how it spent its allotment from the Community Development Block Grant and the HOME Investment Partnerships programs for fiscal year 2020-21 to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Once HUD approves the Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report, it will be posted on the Town’s website for the public.
The report covers the expenditure of $777,559 of the $1.08 million given under the regular block grant program and $453,373 of the $1.69 million the Town received in federal pandemic relief funds.
“The Town hopes to achieve awareness and transparency with how and why we are allocating our federal funds,” said Jennifer Lauria, Community Resources supervisor.
For the 2020-21 fiscal year, the Town used $1.2 million in CDBD funds for its Emergency and Minor Home Repair Program, repairs and replacement of sidewalks in the Heritage District that were not ADA compliant and renovation of an ADA kitchen at a special-needs group home at the end of the year, according to the report.
The Town noted that a needs assessment of the community in 2019 identified safe, affordable housing options as a priority. As such, the Town allocated $428,438 toward its home repair program, which helped 75 homeowners, exceeding the goal of 50 for the program year.
The program helped with repairing and replacing HVAC systems, repairing plumbing, repairing and replacing roofs, electrical and other repairs for low- and moderate-income residents, which included 10 households headed by females, 18 elderly recipients and 18 handicapped or disabled homeowners.
The Town also received additional CBDG monies for pandemic relief totaling $1.7 million, which went toward emergency home repairs and nonprofits such as Save the Family and A New Leaf.
Save the Family helped at least 45 unduplicated Gilbert residents in 15 or more households that were in imminent danger of eviction due to nonpayment of rent and/or utilities caused from loss of income from the pandemic.
The Town bought and renovated a home for affordable housing, using $274,650 in HOME funds. Save the Family manages the Town’s affordable homes, which now tally 18.
Gilbert doesn’t have its own Housing Authority and therefore there are no public housing or Section 8 programs based in town. Gilbert instead falls under Maricopa County’s Section 8 program, which has about 60 housing vouchers in use in Gilbert.
Because of the lack of public housing, the Town strives to keep people in their homes.
The Town added that in 2019 it approved a zoning ordinance amendment that created a new multi-family-high zoning district that allows for greater density in an effort that it would provide more affordable residences.
The Town in its report stated it continues to look strategically how best to spend CDBG funds for housing needs.
Because the grants are limited, the Town’s focus has been on increasing its affordable rental housing stock, helping low- and moderate-income homeowners stay in their homes and leveraging general fund monies to support nonprofits that are able to provide additional housing resources for residents.
Gilbert pointed out that its funding partnership with East Valley Adult Resources, Mercy Housing and About Care resulted in 281 unduplicated residents receiving help to stay in their home.
The Town also funded programs that helped with other needs in the community.
The Town spent $106,000 to renovate the Heritage Center’s exterior. The center offers medical, dental, counseling, and social services to families with limited income.
The center, which opened in 2018 and is operated by the nonprofit AZCEND, served 14,679 people, according to the report.
The Town also spent its general fund dollars to address needs in the community.
Gilbert’s Community Action program helped an additional 163 people ward off evictions by using general funds. The Town awarded $123,000 for the program during the fiscal year.
Altogether, the Town funded CAP with $709,300 in general fund, CDBG and pandemic-relief monies, helping a total of 2,799 Gilbert individuals and families avoid eviction or utility shut-offs.
The Town allocated $125,200 in general fund dollars to eight nonprofits such as Catholic Charities, Child Crisis Center and House of Refuge that provided services to the homeless, including emergency and transitional housing. Altogether 122 individuals were helped with housing needs.
And, Gilbert gave $7,000 to One Small Step, which focuses on providing laundry services, clothing, mailboxes and showers for the homeless and $75,000 to Boys and Girls Club of Gilbert, which provides childcare for low- and moderate-income working families.
Finally, according to the report, Gilbert leveraged its general fund dollars to provide enhanced services for residents by giving $430,000 to 24 nonprofit groups. The groups focused on families in crisis, low- and moderate-income individuals, the elderly, homeless people and families and special-needs adults and children.
The report also provided the demographics of the families in Gilbert that received help, which included 401 white, 55 Black and eight Asian.
The Heritage Center reported its population served included 7,261 white, 1,794 Black and 456 Asian.
The report said the Town chose not to allocated its investments geographically but rather used the money in eligible areas, such as the Heritage District for ADA repairs and renovations.
The Heritage District or downtown area contains 77 percent of low- to moderate- income residents, according to the report.