Gilbert is executing a contract to sell land in the Heritage District to a developer for at least $4.6 million to build a small-scale, pedestrian-oriented mixed-used project.
The South Anchor site, 2.88 vacant acres at the northwest corner of Gilbert and Elliot roads, is considered a key project in the town’s 2018 Redevelopment Plan for the area.
The improved corner will serve as a gateway entrance for the downtown and help strengthen adjacent commercial uses and spur development of nearby vacant parcels on Gilbert Road.
The item was on the Dec.13 consent agenda and approved by council without comment. The buyer is KDG Real Estate LLC, according to Dan Henderson, Economic Development director, who said staff has been negotiating with the developer since March.
On top of the purchase price, KDG has agreed to contribute $250,000 towards improvements in the Heritage District.
The developer also has agreed to several principal provisions, including building a project no less than 320,000 square feet and no higher than 55 feet, the maximum height allowed in the downtown.
As part of the development, 15,000 gross square feet must go to commercial uses, 344,000 square feet for residential or 200 units and 2,000 square feet for coworking or community space.
Additionally, a parking structure to support the development needs to be built with the residential building wrapping around it.
The developer also has agreed to shoulder all the costs for designing and building the eastern half of N. Ash Street, including paving, traffic control, sidewalks and landscaping between W. Elliot Road and W. Bruce Avenue, according to the agreement.
Under the agreement the closing will take place no later than Feb. 28 but can be extended no more than four consecutive periods of 30 days subject to $250,000 extension deposits.
Officials originally asked for and received bid submittals in 2020 for the site but negotiations with the chosen developer didn’t pan out, according to a staff report.
They requested bids again the following year, this time with the clarification that they would not consider projects that are primarily residential or single use, Henderson said.
The town’s vision for a project ncludes a mix of uses, including retail, office, restaurant, entertainment and high-density loft above residential with ground-floor commercial uses.
And because the site is located within the Lacy Tract neighborhood and near Gilbert Elementary School and the Boys and Girls Club, the Town wants the South Anchor to be a safe, walkable, neighborhood-scale development to serve the community south of the Union Pacific railroad tracks.
The Heritage District is about .3 square miles in size and is historically recognized as the community’s original town site.
Gilbert in 1989 designed the district as a redevelopment area to jumpstart economic development there and in 2013 designated it as an Entertainment District, which includes over 30 restaurants and retail.