The Town has pared down the aesthetic design for the planned Ocotillo Bridge across Gilbert Regional Park to two from four and is again asking the public for its input.
Residents can comment from May 31 to June 14 on the two options – the Palo Verde concept and a new design Desert Falls, which incorporates the best of the elements from three previous renderings – Waterfall, Water and Stone, and Cascade.
Some 3,490 people in a survey weighed in on the original four concepts, which were designed around a desert oasis theme that resulted from public outreach.
“I really like the way you took the other three remaining designs and incorporated the best of each into something that we are calling Desert Falls,” Councilman Scott September told the Kimley-Horn consultant at the May 24 study session. “Very creative, I’m impressed. That came out of left field. I didn’t think that was going to be an option.
“That was just a great idea. I’m anxious to see what the comments will be on that.”
The top two choices among survey takers were Palo Verde with 65.2% of the votes and Water and Stone, 56.1%, followed by Waterfall, 45.2% and Cascade, 33.5%.
The Town wants to build the statement bridge to connect Ocotillo Road between Greenfield to Higley roads. Ocotillo currently is separated by a number of natural barriers, such as the Queen Creek Canal, East Maricopa Floodway and a Roosevelt Water Conservation District canal.
The 545-foot-long bridge will have four travel lanes along with bicycle lanes and pedestrian pathways. The overall budget for the project was $67 million with the construction portion at $54 million, according to the Town. Construction was anticipated to begin in the fall/winter of 2023.
The Town also plans to widen Ocotillo Road from Greenfield to Val Vista roads – a plan opposed by homeowners who will lose portions of their land for the project. If the owners refuse to sell at the assessed value, eminent domain will be used.
The proposal to expand two-lane Ocotillo to five will affect 46 properties, nine in the Town’s jurisdiction and 37 in Maricopa County, prompting six homeowners to speak out at the May 24 Council meeting. Most of the properties are 1 acre in size.
According to the Town, the widening of the roadway is a critical piece of infrastructure to provide the connection in the southern part of Gilbert and has been identified in past general plans and transportation master plans. The project is approaching 60% design, with anticipated design completion occurring later this year.
Rich Robertson, a county resident who lives on Ocotillo Road, said the Town is taking more land than originally proposed.
“The road expansion is not new to us,” Robertson said. “I knew it when we bought our house nearly 20 years ago that this was planned as a minor arterial. I saw the Gilbert transportation plan at that time, laid it out. The Ocotillo Bridge was part of that plan nearly 20 years ago.
“The easement on my property was platted for that highway in 1985 so it’s not a surprise. But what was a surprise was the additional 10 feet,” he continued. “In the intervening 40 years, if you will, since my easement was platted Maricopa County’s issued building permits for pools and walls and out-buildings and houses. Gilbert and the county have platted subdivisions based on that 55 feet and now it’s changed.
“And I think that 10 feet is where most of the damage will be. That’s where most of the expense for Gilbert taxpayers going to come from in taking out those walls, those out-buildings, those swimming pools that were built with the expectation of 55 feet.”
Robertson said that in the earlier study session’s presentation of Ocotillo Bridge, the Town’s extensive outreach to the public for input was noted.
However, none of that happened for the county island residents, he said.
“My request to the council is that you direct staff to make this widening conform with the 55 feet and to work with residents there to see if we can mitigate the harm to our neighbor,” Robertson added.
Council did not respond to the residents as the issue was not on the agenda.
Ellen West said the stakes already placed in her backyard, which backs up to Ocotillo, will reduce its size by half and result in “having a wall about 15 feet from my back door.”
“I will be less than an acre,” she added. “This will change the value of my property significantly, more than what you guys will be paying me for the feet that you will be taking out of my backyard. We will go from right now worth somewhere between $800,000 to $900,000 to $1.2 million down to about $400,000. You guys won’t be giving me any money to make that difference up.”
West said losing the land will mean she can’t put in a pool for soaking to take away some of pain from three kinds of cancer she’s been fighting since 2011.
“I don’t have all that much time left and I don’t have time to move,” she said. “We don’t have the ability to do that to escape this problem.”
Her husband, Ray West, said the couple purchased their property on 154th Street over 20 years ago to escape the city and “now the city has moved into us.”
He said when he purchased his property the address originally was in Chandler but Gilbert later took it over and that the Town also took 2,200 square feet, an easement the couple owned east of their home, from them without compensation for a road.
We’ve had enough of Gilbert taking over property that doesn’t belong to them,” he continued. “They’ve taken property from us, our neighbors cross the street and next to them. No compensation, they just took it because they felt it was the right thing to do and now what they are wanting to do is build a five-lane road in our backyard.”
“Why is it that Gilbert feels it can disrupt people that want to be left alone in the country and yet you guys want to come through with bulldozers and disrupt our lives and make it look like crap for who knows how long before you get it finished?”
Eric Naddy said the proposed five lanes, sidewalks and horse trail total 89 feet and asked why the Town wanted 130 feet.
“Decoration, landscaping?” he said. “We don’t want it.”
The irony, he said, is that the Town wants to put in a horse trail but will be taking land away from people who own horses in order to do so.
“We are not going to take horses down a five-lane road,” Naddy said. “It’s a bad idea.”
He also criticized the Town for not doing a better job of informing the residents of the project.
“Please, let’s be independent thinkers here and think about this logically,” Naddy said. “You need 89 feet, let’s not be greedy. You don’t need to take more than what you need. Take the 89 feet, don’t affect your neighbors. We may not be your constituents but we are your neighbors. Take what you need, not what you want.”
Jason Halaby said he knew about the road widening but didn’t know that the project would take an extra 18 feet inside his fence line or about 3,500 square feet of his property.
He said amenities such as a horse trail are not needed on Ocotillo Road.
“The goal is to relieve traffic pressure, not have an aesthetic look to it,’ Halaby said. “I may not be a Gilbert resident but I am a Gilbert business owner for 15 years and I do pay my taxes. I want to see my taxes being spent in a smart way.”