A dog park with a bar and grill dropped in the middle of it is coming to Gilbert.
The Planning Commission voted 6-1 on March 1 to approve the site plan for Mutts Canine Cantina, a restaurant that includes two off-leash dog parks on 1.5 vacant acres within SanTan Regional Mall, an open-air shopping center.
There is no interior seating for the restaurant. Patrons will eat and drink outside on a 1,388-square-foot patio.
“It seems pretty straightforward to me,” said Commissioner Anthony Bianchi, the lone dissenter. “It just looks like we’re introducing an animal or pet-centric use in a very high-traffic area with no complementary uses in shared parking.
“It’s interesting to me that the patio area is located completely opposite of where the dog parks are, which seems to kind of defeat the purpose just to me,” he continued. “My big concern is with that extensive vehicle traffic along Santan.”
Bianchi said he also was concerned about the proposal to add a string of lights above the top of a 6-foot-high, metal-wire fence along Santan Village Parkway.
“I’m just worried about the distraction there especially along the curve,” Bianchi said. “That’s my overall concern. For me, it just seems to be raising more questions than it’s answering for me.”
None of the other commissioners raised concerns.
“I really like the name and that I think dogs need more cantinas,” Vice Chairman Noah Mundt said.
No one from the public spoke at the hearing.
According to a news release, the Texas-based company anticipated opening the Gilbert franchise early this year.
MUTTS is built on a membership model. Customers can access the dog park by purchasing a daily, monthly or annual membership.
The membership includes free wi-fi and bark rangers, who supervise and tidy up the park.
Applicant Bluestone Partners proposes two fenced areas, one at 3,515 square feet for small dogs and one at 27,548 square feet for large dogs.
Both dog parks will have landscaping and shade canopies and the big dog park also will offer seating.
A separate sectioned bullpen areas is planned at the front of the site for dog entry/exit into the park and includes a dog-rinse bay and restrooms. Drinking fountains and pet-waste stations also are to be provided on site.
The dog-friendly restaurant will serve up two menus – a woof menu with pupsicles and doggie dogs or beef franks and a “hooman” menu with offerings that include hamburgers, chicken tenders, grilled cheese and hot pickle sandwiches.
The restaurant also will have “yappy hour” and a walk-up bar serving local craft brews and “Barkaritas,” MUTTS’ signature margarita.
Gilbert is the first of six MUTTS locations planned to open in the surrounding Phoenix area, which includes north and south Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Phoenix and Desert Ridge, according to the release.
“We’re very excited to expand the MUTTS brand to a new state,” said Michelle Boggs, MUTTS Franchise managing partner.
“Phoenix experiences year-round sunshine, which is perfect for guests who thrive in an outdoor environment. “MUTTS’ special features like the easily accessible walk-up bar, the dog park’s ice baths in the summer, and seasonal events like Woofstock will make the new MUTTS location a perfect haven in the Gilbert community.”