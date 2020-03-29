Town Council gave the green light to a developer to build 486 homes in south Gilbert.
Maracay Homes won approval last Tuesday to rezone 162 acres at the northwest corner of Val Vista Drive and Ocotillo Road, allowing it to build the Berge Val Vista North community in two phases.
“My biggest concern is gating the whole community,” said resident Jenna Bishop, via phone. “The gate creates division.”
Municipal buildings in Gilbert are closed to the public due to COVID-19 and people participated via a conference line or email.
In response to a resident’s request to table the item until the public can speak in person, Mayor Jenn Daniels said how the town is conducting its meetings was legal.
Bishop said the planned development needs to be accessible, especially with Chandler Unified School District building a K-8 school on a 15-acre parcel adjacent to the site.
She said the gates will prevent kids from socializing each other’s homes and at the neighborhood park and that the project didn’t meet the town’s vision of neighborhoods connecting with the community.
She added because Maracay wants to protect its proposed $3 million of HOA amenitie, it cane gate them.
Attorney Brennan Ray, representing the developer, said the community is accessible to pedestrians.
All pedestrian gates will remain unlocked from dawn to dusk, according to Ray.
He said the gated community meets the town’s General Plan goals in providing pedestrian connectivity and cited the Planning Commission’s unanimous approval of the rezoning request.
Planning staff also supported the project, finding a number of elements in the overall design to be “very good.” They included four overall access points on all sides of the community, the use of curvilinear streets, a central open space and amenities as well as various pocket parks.
Part of Phase 1 calls for the developer to complete the construction of 148th Street, which will provide two-way traffic around the entire community via collector and arterials streets.
Councilman Jared Taylor said he appreciated that the developer worked with staff to make a number of adjustments and made the motion to approve.
The developer has been working with town planners since summer 2018 and made a number of concessions to address town concerns – including dropping the density from 672 homes to the current 486 on six different lot sizes.
Maracay is currently building 332 homes directly to the south of the site on 160 acres at the northwest corner of Val Vista Drive and Chandler Heights Road, the former Hamstra Dairy site, and is under contract for the chunk of land adjoining the two parcels.