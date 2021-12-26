It hasn’t been an open-arm embrace of Gilbert’s logo since Town Council approved it a year ago this month.
While some in the community liked the abstract “G” monogram with its vibrant orange, blue and yellow colors, others have been less than kind in sharing their views of the newly minted symbol that replaced the 20-year-old logo that looked like a swirl and likened by many as a “toilet flush.”
“People are comfortable with what they have, whether it’s good or not,” said Douglas Bell, owner and creative director of BrandLoyal in Phoenix. “Lot of times people aren’t open for change, which is fine. But the long game is people are really going to grow into it and understand it more.”
Town staff first announced in October 2018 its intention to create a new brand in time for Gilbert’s 100th birthday celebration in 2020 and hired BrandLoyal in 2019 for $88,390 to do the project.
Bell said he worked closely with former Mayor Jenn Daniels, Town Manager Patrick Banger and Chief Digital Officer Dana Berchman and her team on the project, which incorporated public feedback from a December 2019 community survey on the logo.
“The Town of Gilbert had reached out to our group for an RFP (request for proposal) to discuss rebranding Gilbert,” Bell said, adding his firm already had a working relationship in town with such clients as Joe Johnston and his Agritopia and Fox Restaurant Concepts in the Heritage District.
“When it came to the selection process, it was easy for them,” said Bell, who grew up in East Mesa and whose mother was a Gilbert High School teacher. “We were already so integrated with the Town of Gilbert.”
Besides, he said, a boutique firm that focuses on high-end design and strategy and has a nimbler team than a large marketing company appealed to town administrators.
“They wanted a group that participated in meetings and worked with them,” he added. “The project, pandemic aside, was six to eight months just because of things like hoops to jump through.
“It was a long process,” Bell said. “We probably did 30 different branding exercises. We conducted interviews and sat with the committee, with Dana and Jenn and looked at all the information.”
Taking direction from the Town staff, BrandLoyal eventually came up with 10 different logo designs, which was narrowed until everyone picked the final mark, he said, adding that Johnston, who has deep roots in Gilbert, also gave feedback on the design.
“Once we got the final mark we executed the whole brand kit, 60 to 80 pages of different things that supported the brand,” Bell said. “We came up with some tag lines and basic messaging that could run for billboards and did mockup for internal badges for police and fire and letterheads and business cards.”
The firm was technically done with the branding project just before Daniels resigned from office in August 2020.
Gilbert’s original intent to present its new logo and tagline to the public at its centennial celebration, however, was delayed by the pandemic.
It wasn’t until October 2020 that staff finally presented it to Council for approval. The lone dissenter, Councilman Scott September, said the logo’s design was unclear in its message and expressed disappointment that Council was not asked for its input during the logo’s creation.
Weeks following the vote, after pushback from some employees and the public, Council decided the logo need tweaking and formed a committee that included September and two other council members for the task.
BrandLoyal adjusted the logo with a bit more vibrant colors and the symbol was altered to look more like a literal “G.”
Council took a re-vote in December 2020, this time adopting the new logo unanimously.
According to the Town, the “G” monogram with colors inspired by Arizona sunsets is timeless and provides flexibility when designing for print, digital and whatever may come in the future.
“I definitely think in Gilbert’s older brand it was time to make a change regardless of who makes it,” Bell said. “The older brand was tired and needed something new to fit a newer generation.”
He said logos need minor tweaks every two to three years and revamped every 15 to 20 years. Locally, Peoria changed out its logo in 2018 and Tempe introduced a new logo in 2017.
Even the iconic Nike swoosh, which may look the same, has had subtle refinements since 1971, Bell pointed out.
“It’s living, breathing thing and you got to keep updating it,” he said of logos.
He said he thinks the new logo has a long shelf life but wouldn’t object if the Town down the road said it’s time for an update.
Despite the logo’s modifications, the public’s acceptance was still lukewarm.
Berchman earlier in March said the Town attempted to create a brand that would sell Gilbert to people who’ve never heard about the community – but knew at the end of the day it couldn’t please everyone.
That was evident when detractors took to social media posting mocking comments such as “old lady with a walker,” “A red Pac-Man and a blue Pac-Man kissing in the sunlight,” and “A blond person going to the toilet.”
Even Mayor Brigette Peterson took a dislike to the new logo and said she hoped the town would put it on hold and go back to the old logo and not spend the time and money to implement it.
But the process of ordering items with the new brand was already well underway. The logo is being used on business cards, the town website, street signs and vehicles.
Bell said his company did its due diligence and research on the rebrand and that it takes time for people to accept change.
“You’re going to get comments; you’re going to get people who love it and people who don’t like it,” Bell said. “It’s inevitable. You got to take it with a grain of salt. Individuals who like it may or may not have a design background and people who don’t like it may or may not have a design background.”