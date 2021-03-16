The case of a downtown businessman’s nearly 3-year-old fight with the Town over a land grab was continued to July 1 as Gilbert officials still refuse to disclose what was spent so far for outside counsel.
A hearing was set for March 8 after the Town asked for a reconsideration of the court’s October ruling in favor of a higher appraised value of the land officials took for a parking garage.
Marc Barlow in 2018 rejected the Town’s $145,000 offer for his land and countered with a $670,000-appraised value after the building next to him sold for $1.6 million.
Barlow has said his fight with the town has cost him about $100,000 on legal fees and related litigation costs.
Town officials have declined to reveal they have spent so far for hiring two outside legal firms, saying it would jeopardize the case.
Last week a town spokeswoman provided further explanation after being pressed by Gilbert Sun News.
“Such information can be used by the opposing party to try to influence the judge and/or public sentiment regarding the relative resources of the parties and/or the propriety of the legal arguments that have been asserted in the case,” said spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison in an email.
“Further, standing alone, that information can be misleading in that it is not and cannot be correlated with the various legal issues that were the impetus for the legal fees incurred,” she wrote.
Harrison said there has been substantial pre-trial litigation concerning the Town’s right to condemn and various other matters regarding the applicable legal standards used to determine just compensation.
“Although the right to condemn has been established, many of the latter items remain in dispute,” she said. “In the opinion of the Town’s attorneys, it would be prejudicial to the town’s interests to publicly disseminate information concerning aggregate attorneys’ fees at this juncture.”
Harrison added the information could be obtained at a later date
“The Town will respond as required by statute in light of the considerations applicable at the time,” Harrison said.
Gilbert commenced eminent domain proceedings against Barlow in 2018 for a five-story garage project in the Heritage District. The 600-space structure opened in March 2019 near Gilbert Road and Vaughn Avenue.
The land in question was a 755-square-foot triangular piece from the northeast corner of Barlow’s 12,000-square-foot vacant parcel in back of his existing building facing Gilbert Road. The town took it to build a roundabout at the garage entrance to accommodate emergency vehicles.