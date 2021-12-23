Gilbert will kick in $50,000 in each of the next four fiscal years to help pay for a study looking to restore and increase water storage capacity on the Verde River.
Town Council last Tuesday without comment approved the expenditure. A large portion of the town’s water supply portfolio comes from the Salt and Verde rivers.
Over the past several years, sediment from upstream have been building up at Horseshoe Reservoir, the first major water-storage facility on the Verde River, reducing the capacity by an average of 1,000-acre feet annually, according to Salt River Project’s estimate. An acre foot of water is 325,851 gallons, roughly half the size of an Olympic swimming pool.
SRP, which manages several dams and reservoirs on the river, has been working on a solution with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and came up with a promising option – raise the height of the 287-foot-tall Bartlett Dam by either 62 feet or by 97 feet, which would increase the capacity for Bartlett Reservoir. Bartlett Dam is roughly 20 miles south of Horseshoe Dam and 48 miles northeast of Phoenix.
Raising the dam 62 feet would basically replace the lost capacity behind Horseshoe Dam while going to 97 feet would increase total supply to deal with future water needs.
Also, increasing the capacity by that much would fill the canyons between Horseshoe and Bartlett dams completely and create one giant reservoir.
The increase capacity would provide enough water to serve an additional 180,000 to 345,000 households in the Valley every year and reduce reliance on nonrenewable water supplies like groundwater, according to SRP.
“We are on the cusp of the first-ever Colorado River shortage,” said Ron Klawitter, the principal of water system projects for SRP. “We need to look at alternative supplies.”
Klawitter said climate change also factored into the need to do the study.
“Climate change is a critical component to what we’re planning on,” he said. “Droughts and flood periods are going to increase and we have to prepare for that.”
The Bartlett Modification Feasibility Study was anticipated to cost $10 million, half of which will be covered by the federal government. The other half will come from 14 municipalities, water companies and water districts in the Valley.
Klawitter said other options that were looked at but dismissed included forest restoration to keep sediment from getting into the river, building a new dam and removing sediment from behind Horseshoe Dam.
“Horseshoe Dam was built as part of the war-time effort,” Klawitter said. “It was built safely, but quickly. The goal was to keep mining copper for the war. It’s very effective capturing water, but, unfortunately, also sediment.”
Klawitter said dredging behind Horseshoe Dam would cost $1 billion and would only be a temporary fix, calling it a Band-Aid.
Gilbert’s main goal in participating in the cost-sharing agreement is to keep its existing water supply resilient and whole and obtain a new renewable water supply, according to the town’s interim Water Resources Manager Lauren Hixson. Verde River water is considered a renewable supply and does not require replenishment.
Gilbert’s payments will begin in fiscal year 2022 up through fiscal year 2025. The town’s cost share is based on a projected additional renewable water supply coming to Gilbert from the future modified dam.
However, Hixson noted in a staff report, that sharing the cost of the four-year study does not guarantee water for Gilbert if the dam is modified because the Arizona Department of Water Resources controls who gets the new conservation water.
And, it’s not a guarantee the study will end up recommending the design and modification of Bartlett Dam, Hixson said.
If the recommendation is to move forward with one of the two alternatives, the town’s estimated contribution for construction was $15 million, she added. The total cost of the infrastructure could be $1 billion.
After the partners have signed the cost-sharing agreement, a steering committee of voting and non-voting members will be formed that will meet on an annual basis. The committee will develop the criteria that will help ADWR determine an entity’s need for the additional water.
Following the completion of the study, which is expected to begin in early 2022, recommended modification of the dam will need approval from Congress.
A modified Bartlett Dam could be completed between 2028 and 2035.
Staff writer Ken Sain contributed to the story.