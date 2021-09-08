Gilbert has its fingers crossed that residents are abiding by changes to the recycling program that now prohibits glass and certain plastics like yogurt containers in their blue bins.
The town first announced the guidelines in July in order to align with stricter industry contamination standards and the shrinking demand for materials like glass. It has set a goal for full community compliance by this month for a program plagued by escalating costs.
“Gilbert’s recycling costs for Fiscal Year 2021 reached just over $801,000,” said spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison. “For this fiscal year we have budgeted $1.2 million for recycling costs.
“We are hopeful with our residents learning of the changes to the program and doing their part in reducing their contamination of recycle barrels, we can better control these rising costs.”
The town has contracts with United Fibers and Waste Management for the processing and resale of the town’s recycle materials.
Harrison said because the program changes are still new, staff has not measured the compliance rate.
“We continue to work with residents on building new habits and adjusting to the new guidelines,” she said. “Their efforts are making a difference in ensuring the sustainability of Gilbert’s recycling program moving forward.”
Harrison said reducing contamination in the recyclables will help control costs and focusing on the acceptable items will assist with the sale of recyclables in Gilbert’s program to offset some of those rising costs.
After China in 2017 announced it will stopped taking most U.S. junk, Gilbert and other municipalities in the country have seen their recycling programs go from being a revenue generator to where it was costing them. The town was earning money from its recyclables up until 2018.
Some cities, such as Surprise, have opted to eliminate curbside pickup of recyclables and truck everything to the landfill instead.
And now with glass becoming a less valuable recyclable compared with materials such as paper, cardboard, and metals, it’s ending up in the dump.
Some residents didn’t like not being able to recycle glass anymore.
“Not happy about this at all,” wrote one woman on the Town’s Facebook page. “This seems a step back in saving our planet instead of a step forward.”
Gilbert has been wrestling with how to get a handle on its program, including asking residents in a 2019 survey if they were willing to pay a higher cost in order to keep the program.
Some residents, however, have thrown up their hands when it comes to recycling at all.
“Just throw it all in the black (container) that’s what I do now,” wrote a man on social media. “Not wasting my time with them anymore. I highly doubt it gets recycled anyways.”
Another man agreed: “Better to end it all rather than waste $2 million a year. It then gets thrown into the landfill anyway.”
Two other residents, however, questioned if the town was even doing recycling.
“I watched last week as my garbage and recycling went in the same truck at the same time.” a woman wrote on social media.
A second woman said she’s observed one truck pick up both barrels for the last two weeks.
Harrison explained that drivers occasionally collect trash and recycle on the same load, but that’s the exception.
“This can happen when areas are missed from a previous day or when a bin is inaccessible during the recycle collection but is accessible when we make the trash loop,” she said, adding that residents who see this activity occurring should contact the Town’s Environmental Services team to help determine the reason for it.