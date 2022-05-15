Gilbert Police want a team of officers trained to deal with individuals going through mental-health crises in hopes of reducing arrests, overdoses, and use-of-force incidents.
And to do that, the chief has asked to hire three officers and a sergeant for a full-time crisis response team.
The additional officers and ongoing expenditures are part of the Police Department’s personnel cost totals $2.2 million inn the budget proposal for 2022-23.
The Police Department request for a total of 24 new employees is part of the town’s proposed $1.7-billion budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1. Town Council is expected on Tuesday, May 17, to adopt the preliminary budget, in which over half of the spending is allocated for capital improvements.
As Gilbert continues to grow, so do calls for a crisis-intervention response, according to a 181-page budget-briefing report given to Council.
Department data showed that Gilbert cops in the first six months of 2021 responded to 480 suicide attempts and 112 mentally ill calls.
From April 1 to July 31 of the same year, Gilbert Police responded to 214 mental-health petition calls or involuntary commitment and took custody of 81 patients, reported Community Bridges, which treats mental health and addictions. The department calls Community Bridges when dealing with individuals in crisis.
The treatment facility’s data also showed that Gilbert Police respond to over 600 mental-health petitions and transport 240 people to treatment facilities annually.
Transporting patients consumes patrol officers’ time on the street because it takes an average 90 minutes to complete the service call.
“This data equates to countless hours of a patrol response,” the department said. “A full-time crisis response team, that is specially trained to deal with these types of calls, would lessen the burden to patrol and keep patrol officers focused on criminal activity.”
Currently, the department has a part-time crisis intervention training coordinator and a limited number of CIT officers who respond when available.
But the number of calls involving mental illness or cognitive impairment is so big that they often are handled by officers with “far less training,” according to the department.
Data from communities with crisis response teams “shows increases in public safety as well as a greater number of people connected to appropriate levels of care,” Gilbert Police said. “They have also witnessed fewer overdoes, significant drops in the use of the emergency department, a reduction in inappropriate use of community resources, decreases in arrests, lowered use-of-force incidents and lower rates of suicide.”
Other requested police positions include adding one motorcycle cop to the San Tan Division team of seven at a cost of $201,890.
Motorcycle officers are responsible for DUI arrests during day-time hours, traffic around schools and all traffic complaints from the Town’s 311 system or its traffic hotline.
According to the department, non-injury collisions have increased 22% over the last calendar year and injury collisions are up 14% over the past year.
Additionally, DUI arrests for 2021 totaled 1,850, an increase of almost 25% as officers are encountering more impaired drivers throughout the day due to the legalization of marijuana in the state, the department added.
The department also wants a Special Victims Unit detective to reduce the current workload and handle the anticipated increase in investigations for Fiscal Year 2023 at a cost of $156,280.
Currently SVU is averaging over 67 hours of overtime and 15 hours of emergency case work each pay period across eight employees, according to the department. Each detective is handling over 14 cases but should really carry no more than nine, the department says.
The department projected 466 cases for 2021, which “is currently trending towards the second highest assigned cases since 2012, a trend we do not anticipate changing given the continued growth, both residentially and commercially in the Town of Gilbert.”
Other public safety positions requested include:
• Hire a sergeant for the Digital Forensics Unit at a cost of $262,643, which includes $155,813 in ongoing personnel expenses. The unit has four detectives handing an increasing caseload of crime involving computers, digital storage devices and cell phones and currently is overseen by a sergeant supervising the Financial Crimes Unit.
• Hire a victim advocate for $75,645. The person would coordinate resources for victims of domestic violence, sex and violent crimes. According to the department, domestic-violence arrests totaled 1,178 in Fiscal Year 2021, up from the 1,169 in the prior fiscal year.
• Add one civilian patrol technician to the San Tan Patrol Division totaling $173,580, which includes capital and operating costs.
Technicians’ duties include responding to non-injury accidents, helping patrol officers at minor traffic accidents and enforcing Town parking ordinances. Calls regarding illegally parked vehicles increased 34% this fiscal year to 842 from 550 the prior fiscal year.
• Hire a full-time records specialist to redact records before they are released to the public. The personnel and operating costs total $77,730.
Currently four technicians are handling a redaction workload that has grown over the past six years largely due to the department’s adoption of body-worn cameras on officers.
• Hire a civilian Teleserve officer to handle general questions and take minor reports, which reduces the need for a sworn officer to respond to the department’s lobby. Cost is $75,150, which includes $67,610 for ongoing personnel.
• Add a youth-and-family counselor for $111,170, which includes $102,830 for ongoing personnel costs. Currently six counselors are handing an increasing number of cases coming from Gilbert Municipal Court’s Domestic Violence Specialty Court and East Valley Veteran’s Court. Counselors also are responding to more community crisis calls and doing more one-hour screening appointments.
• Hire an administrative assistant for $54,524 to staff the front desk of the Public Safety Training Facility and do basic clerical work. The desk is currently staffed by Fire Department personnel who are on light duty.