For the past six months 24 homeowners near downtown Gilbert have lived under the threat of losing portions of their backyards so the Town can get access to a deteriorating sewer pipeline in need of rehab.
Now, there’s a chance they could see the eminent domain proceedings come off the table.
Town Council recently authorized looking at combining the sewer project with the adjacent aging reclaimed and portable water pipelines along the Western Canal between Lindsay and Gilbert roads.
Part of the work includes identifying potential alternative alignments for the Town’s three pipelines and SRP’s electrical poles and small waterway in that congested corridor, potentially alleviating the need for a land-grab.
“If we have alternatives to repair and take care of these problems without taking our land than those should be the alternatives we go after,” said Noland Baldwin at the May 18 council meeting. “Eminent domain is when there are no other alternatives.”
Baldwin also urged the Town to act more quickly as the engineering studies could take 11 months.
“We’ve been doing this for six months,” Baldwin said. “We have been in limbo where we can’t sell, where we can’t do anything with our land.”
Resident Greg Davis said the neighborhood has already seen one home sale “go bad” because the owner had to disclose the eminent domain proceeding.
“If any other people in the neighborhood wanted to sell the same thing would happen,” Davis said. “So, I’m urging the Council to come up quick with the solution. Eleven months just won’t work.”
Senior Project Manager Jason Montgomery explained why the timeline couldn’t be shortened.
“A critical piece of that analysis is a 24-inch portable water line,” he said. “That being the primary transmission main to the west part of town we can’t shut that line down until this fall.
“The assessment will be completed by sending a technology through a dry pipe and do electromagnetic inspection to determine the remaining useful life and that can’t occur until this fall. So in order to incorporate that real in-place data for that portable waterline that can’t be completed until the end of the year.
“Therefore we would not like to proceed with Phase 2 until the end of the year if we want to incorporate that real data.”
Phase 1 calls for developing 10 alternatives for study, which will include exhibits, plans, cost estimates, stakeholder collaborations, public meeting and presentations and will take from June to October to do, according to Montgomery.
Phase 2 involves a more detailed analysis of the five chosen alternatives, which is expected to take from November to April with the goal to select a scope of work for the three pipelines in the corridor, he said.
Some residents told Council to stop wasting money as there was a cheaper alternative – which is continuing to use the utility easement for access. However, staff said obstructions in the easement have increased since the pipeline was built, making access difficult.
The Council voted 6-1 to pay $225,302 to Entellus to do the work.
The civil engineering firm has already been paid $213,489 for initially developing three solutions for repairing the sewer pipeline, all requiring varying degrees of land acquisition.
The Town opted to proceed with the option that took land from all 24 properties and in November contracted with Jacobs Engineering Group to do the land acquisitions for a cost of $224,873.
The Council on May 18 also approved a change-order with Black and Veatch Corp. to do the engineering design for the corridor analyst at a cost of $58,620.
Councilman Laurin Hendrix was the sole dissenter in both votes.
“There has been enough research,” Hendrix said in an email after the vote. “Another $280,000 in research and planning will not make this decision any easier. It is time to make a decision.”