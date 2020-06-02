Gilbert is set to receive $29.2 million from the state in federal pandemic aid, according to Town Manager Patrick Banger.
Banger was asked if the town’s money freed up by the COVID funds could be used to help local small businesses hurt by the pandemic-related closings and restrictions.
“I don’t have an answer for that yet,” he said. “I have not seen whatever the government is providing to us in writing.”
Both Mesa and Phoenix are helping struggling businesses in their cities with grants from part of the same Coronavirus Aid Recovery Economic Security Act funds that Gilbert is getting. Those cities, as well as Tucson and Maricopa and Pima counties received their CARES funds directly from the federal government because their populations exceed 500,000.
Banger said it was up to Town Council to decide how to spend Gilbert’s share, which, like other smaller Arizona counties and municipalities is based in population.
The state received over $1.9 billion in CARES Act funds. The town’s allocation computes to about $114.80 per resident.
Banger briefly discussed the CARES Act funding last week during a virtual “Speaker Series” hosted by the Gilbert Chamber of Commerce.
He also talked about the steps the town is taking to reopen buildings, amenities and programs up to the public.
During the shut-down, the town was still able to provide core functions such as water, police and fire and building inspections, Banger said.
He said the town also can help local businesses as they reopen by bringing public awareness that it is safe and clean to eat in restaurants in the Heritage District and the Santan District.
“The important thing we can do is help create an approach that people feel safe to return to establishments,” he said.
Chamber President/CEO Kathy Tilque agreed, calling consumer confidence a major concern in town.
When asked if any businesses in town closed permanently due to COVID-19, both Tilque and Banger said they were unaware of any.
Tilque added that this has been a wait-and-see time for businesses that are hoping for stimulus monies before deciding what to do. She said they may hear of businesses closings after this month.
Banger said the pandemic forced the town to think outside the box and develop innovative ways to conduct business without interruption.
Some of those methods – such as virtual building inspections – will continue for the future.
Mayor Jenn Daniels and several other mayors accompanied Gov. Doug Ducey in announcing the disbursements for municipalities and nonprofits last Wednesday.
His office also issued a news release that quoted Daniels saying: “The Town of Gilbert is working hard for our community as we face personal and financial hardship in these uncertain times. My thanks to Governor Ducey for ensuring that AZCares Funds lift all Arizona communities directly and with a focus on a safe and strong Arizona future.”
Ducey’s plan includes $441 million in direct and flexible funding to cities, towns and counties that did not receive direct funding.
Most of the rest, he said, will be set aside for future needs of the state, including the possibility of replenishing the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund if it runs dry. All CARES funding must be spent by Dec. 31
In addition, local governments, tribal communities, schools and more will be eligible for expedited reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Administration for coronavirus-related expenses, including purchases of testing supplies, PPE and more.
“Our office has met with mayors and county leaders to hear directly how COVID-19 is impacting their communities and this plan delivers for them,” said Ducey. “It maximizes flexibility and prioritizes getting dollars quickly to where they’re needed most.”
The dollars Ducey is giving out are supposed to be earmarked for public safety and health needs.
But the program is set up so that communities can replace the local dollars they were using for those programs with the new aid money. That, in turn, frees up those dollars for other programs.
However, the money cannot be used to fill current budget gaps that have arisen from sales tax and other revenue shortfalls.