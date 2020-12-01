Developers apparently ignored Gilbert’s recent call to partner with a private developer to build recreational amenities that would enhance its regional park.
No proposals were submitted by deadline for development of a 5-acre and a 10-acre adjacent site next to Gilbert Regional Park at Higley and Queen Creek roads.
“They are both on hold right now and we will assess their future status after the new year,” town spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison said.
Harrison had no comment when asked why the town thought there were no takers for its requests.
The town requested proposals to “offer ideas for other types of hotel resort uses” on the 5 acres.
For the 10 acres, the town was looking for someone to develop a hotel, resort, conference center, complimentary retail or a combination of them.
For the two proposals, the town offered in return a 30-year ground lease with up to two, 10-year options.
Under the proposals the developers or lessees also would be responsible for maintenance and operational costs.
At the end of the lease, the developed projects would transfer to town ownership at no cost.
The two pieces of town-owned land are part of three parcels totaling 47 acres that Gilbert set aside for the development of recreational amenities through public-private partnerships.
The Strand @ Gilbert signed a deal with the town in February 2019 to build a 25-acre state-of-the-art water park on the third parcel and was looking to partner with Gilbert with the other two land pieces.
In March, The Strand was the only one to submit a bid for the town’s request for qualifications for the 10 acres. It did not follow up with a request for proposal in October.
It apparently also was looking to submit a proposal for the 5 acres as well.
In a March 17 email to the town, John McLaughlin, founder and CEO of Strand Resorts, said because of the uncertainty stemming from COVID-19, meetings with partners and hotel operators were being canceled or delayed.
Those cancellations are going “to have a significant impact in our ability to adequately respond to the RFP for the hotel and the 5-acre site,” he wrote.
The developer did not move forward on the two proposals and was facing delays in his $35-million water project, which included a cable wake park, surf lagoon, inflatable water park and a sand beach.
McLaughlin originally proposed opening the water park this past summer and then pushed it to next summer and again to summer 2022.
McLaughlin in September acknowledged the pandemic’s impact and told GSN there was no concern that the privately funded project won’t get off the ground.
Earlier this year in emails to the town, McLaughlin told the town he has had an investor pull out of a $2.5 million commitment but that he was aggressively continuing to raise 100 percent of the funding for the water park.
The town, however, is moving forward in the next phases of the regional park and is holding a virtual community outreach meeting at 6 p.m., Jan. 12 for public feedback on what amenities people want.
The town also is holding the second outreach meeting with the community at 6 p.m., Dec. 10 for Desert Sky Park. The 115-acre park is on Power Road between Williams Field and Pecos roads.
Both parks opened their first phases in late 2019. The regional park opened its phase 1B in October, featuring a lake, sand volleyball, walking path, event lawn and an amphitheater.