Gilbert is looking to have a new mayoral aide on board by late January or early February.
The Town received 68 applications for the job that pays $73,813 to $110,720 a year. The previous aide, Chris Kelly, left in November after being on the job for less than six months.
“This position covers a wide range of responsibilities that directly benefit the Town of Gilbert, including support for the mayor’s many obligations at both the local and regional level,” town spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison said.
“Based on our research throughout the region, other cities generally have at least one comparative position while many have multiple members of staff whose primary functions are related to some level of support for the mayor,” she added.
The position reports to the Intergovernmental Relations manager.
“The mayor’s aide has numerous other responsibilities within the organization like working with other departments on constituent issues, serving on internal workgroups and helping with special projects,” Harrison said.
According to the job description, the aide’s duties include researching and helping the mayor execute top public-policy initiatives, building relationships with key-policymakers, influencers and the business community and creating briefings or talking points for the mayor on legislative and public-policy related issues.
The person also will handle administrative and logistical functions that affect the mayor such as managing emails and the calendar, helping with resident outreach and communications and making travel arrangements.
Besides presiding over council meetings generally held twice a month, Mayor Brigette Peterson has a full schedule.
She’s active on numerous regional organizations and attends meetings and events to stay informed and involved with issues that will impact Gilbert and other communities, Harrison said.
“For example, the mayor currently serves as the official Gilbert representative on two Maricopa Association of Government Policy Committees, the Valley Metro Board of Directors, the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority Board, the Greater Phoenix Economic Council Board, the League of Arizona Cities and Towns Executive Committee and more,” she said.
“These organizations all have regular, re-occurring meetings and require Gilbert representation and involvement with actions that will impact the community.
“Each requires a wide range of staff support, from administrative and logistical tasks to complex research, ensuring the mayor is prepared and supported with necessary follow-up.”
The Town first created the position in January 2012. At the time, the job title was Intergovernmental assistant and was held by Kurt Sharp.
A year later, the position was renamed mayor’s aide with Heather Wilkey appointed in 2016.
Next in the post was Valerie Shaffer, who served from 2018 until May, when she left to follow former Mayor Jenn Daniels to her new job working for a lobbying firm
According to the Town, Shaffer was earning $84,951 and Kelly, $75,000.