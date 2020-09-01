The numbers are in and Gilbert is faring well financially and can begin full spending of its base budget.
Because COVID-19’s impact on the town’s revenue stream was unclear, the current budget has built-in triggers for spending based on sales tax revenues.
“There’s been a lot of stimulus and a lot of extraordinary efforts that have been put into the national economy and our local economy to help keep things moving,” said Kelly Pfost, director of management and budget told Town Council last week.
“What we don’t know is what the economy will look like after that money kind of settles out and we get back to some kind of normal.”
While staff recommended full use of the budget, it also recommended the town continue to hold off spending for medium and large-impact items.
The town budgeted $97 million for sales tax collection for Fiscal Year 2020 and surpassed that with $107.5 million.
Pfost said sales tax revenue rebounded from April and came in higher than budgeted for May and June by 7 percent and 9 percent, respectively, as many businesses reopened after a two-month shutdown.
The sales tax haul for this fiscal year was projected at $108 million with the worst-case projection of $98 million.
“Our citizens are doing a fabulous job working to spend money locally,” Pfost said. “That’s not to say there aren’t businesses that aren’t hurting.”
Responding to Councilman Jared Taylor’s question, Pfost said the worst-case scenario accounted for no more Payroll Protection Program funds and no boost in unemployment benefits.
The federal government was giving an additional $600 a week on top of states’ unemployment benefits, which ended in July. But President Trump later extended that benefit, which provided an additional $300 a week for Arizonians through December.
Councilwoman Kathy Tilque said unemployment benefits are something the town needs to keep an eye on.
“Many of those businesses are getting PPP and (Economic Injury Disaster) loans,” said Tilque, a former Gilbert Chamber of Commerce CEO “But if they have to start laying people off because they don’t have additional dollars coming in, I think some of these retail sales are going to be impacted whether or not there’s unemployment benefits for those so that might be one of those checkpoints for you.”
For state-shared sales tax, the town built a 7-percent decline in the budget, anticipating $24 million. Last fiscal year, it received $26 million.
This fiscal year, the town budgeted $36 million for its state-shared income tax, up from the $32 million the prior year. State-shared income tax is based on income tax collections from two years prior to the fiscal year in which a city or town receives these funds.
Pfost also went over data that gives indications on the state of the local economy – unemployment, property tax collection, utility payments and sales tax collection.
Before the pandemic, Gilbert’s unemployment was 3 percent. That shot up to 11.3 percent in April, fell to 7 percent in May and then inched up to 8 percent in June, according to Pfost.
She noted economists consider healthy economy to have a 4.5 to 5 percent unemployment rate.
“We are definitely higher than what we would like to see but not as high as other places in the United States,” Pfost said.
For the fiscal year that ended June 30, the town took in nearly 99 percent of its secondary property tax, which means $300,000 was not collected.
Pfost said it was not alarming but definitely a sign of stress in the local economy.
In fiscal year 2019, the town collected 100 percent of the property tax and in fiscal year 2018, it collected 99.5 percent, according to the town.
For utility payments, 1,000 households in the town were delinquent, Pfost said, adding the town deferred shut-offs in March due to the pandemic.
She said the $250,000 in outstanding bills was not alarming but something to keep an eye on.
For comparison, between April and August 2019, the town disconnected 1,520 accounts for nonpayment.
Staff is expected to give another financial update Oct. 13.