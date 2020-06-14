When the town reopened its recreational amenities after pandemic restrictions, residents eagerly returned and the numbers show it.
Phased reopening began in mid-May after the town had closed recreational facilities and programs in late March.
“We stopped on a dime in March,” Parks and Recreation Manager John Kennedy said. “Once we got the thumbs up, we opened up on a tighter timeline.
“People coming to the facilities are glad to be back. It adds a bit of normalcy.”
Kenney and other department staff last week gave an update of what’s been done to prepare for the reopening and how well it was doing at the Parks and Recreation Board meeting.
The first to reopen were Freestone Recreation Center and McQueen Park Activity Center in mid-May.
Attendance at the two locations started off with about 50-70 people a day to where it’s increased to 250-280 a day.
Those numbers are before the department began offering classes again last Monday at the two facilities, Kennedy pointed out.
Despite reducing the number of classes to 86 percent, or 280, the department got enough sign-ups – 2,400 participants –to proceed, Kennedy said. Fewer classes allowed for more cleaning.
“That’s a pretty high number,” he said.
The department, which reopened all four public pools on Memorial Day weekend to 50 percent capacity, saw 1,890 kids enrolled for its aquatics programming that began last Monday, according to Rocky Brown, the department’s business manager.
“The numbers are really good, all things considered,” Brown said.
He said for the first time ever the department is offering family-swim blocks for up to six people and is offering more parent-involved swim classes where the instructor is not in the water.
Brown said it usually takes the department three months to clean all the pools, get additional help such as lifeguards on board and do the programming but the crew worked nonstop to get the aquatics program up and running in three weeks.
Brown added since May 18 when the department began accepting reservations and rentals again, there have been 268 permits generating $27,273 – which is pretty good considering this is generally a slower time of the year.
He projected for the next three months 597 permits, which would bring in $93,155.
Cactus Yards youth and adult tournaments also have resumed. The last two weekends in May saw 8,515 visitors and $23,905 in gate and tournament fees, according to Kennedy.
“There’s a tournament booked every weekend through the end of 2020,” he said.
Residents using recreation facilities and participating in programs are doing so at their own risk with physical distancing and CDC guidelines in place, according to staff.
The town’s legal staff has drafted a COVID-19 waiver form for participants to sign, Kennedy said, adding the waiver also applied to every single rentable item such as ramadas and fields.
The department also has installed acrylic shields at the counters, have staff use masks when social distancing is not possible, put down floor stickers to ensure the 6-foot rule, require sports leagues and users such as musical groups to have a plan in place such as for social-distancing and upped the cleaning and sanitization protocols.
Marshall MacFarlane, the parks and facilities manager, said the department also will be installing a bi-polar ionization and UV lights in the air systems of two buildings to see which works better. There are questions whether HVAC systems can play a role in the transmission of COVID-19.
MacFarlane added either method will result in a 20 to 30 percent energy savings.
Board Chairman Bob Ferron asked if the department had to turn anyone away.
Brown said that safety “is on everyone’s mind…we didn’t have to adjust or give advice to anyone.”
Councilman Bill Spence, the liaison to the board, applauded department staff for thinking out of the box, such as offering drive-in movies and for a “number of COVID-adjusted successes.”
He said the coronavirus has allowed for new ideas to come into play that if continued for the next 12 months, Gilbert may end up better than pre-COVID.
“What is something you were told ‘no’ six months ago, may be bring it back,” said Spence, who encouraged them to come to him with their ideas.
The board thanked the Parks and Recreation Department for its hard work, noting it had to close and reopen parks with little or no notice and had to deal with a week-long curfew.
There were 64 pages, each containing three to five permits that had to be modified and adjusted for the curfew, according to Brown.
“This is definitely like no other summer we’ve encountered,” Parks and Recreation Director Robert Carmona said.