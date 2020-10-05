Up to 120 residents in Gilbert who lost their jobs due to the pandemic will soon be able to learn new skills for free to help get them back on their feet.
Town Council last week approved a $150,000 contract with Maricopa County Community College District to provide the training and up to 200 hours of technical coaching for Gilbert-based businesses. Nine bidders applied for the contract, which expires Dec. 31, 2021.
“The programs align with high-demand professions that provide wages at or above Maricopa County median wage,” according to Dan Henderson, economic development director at last Tuesday’s special virtual meeting.
Some of the entry-level career and technical training include for jobs such as advanced paramedic, welding, real estate and administrative professional. The training is aimed at low-to-moderate income residents.
The training will take place at Chandler-Gilbert and Mesa community colleges with courses that could take as few as two weeks or as long as two semesters to complete.
The jobs skills and coaching are part of the town’s three-phase approach to help the business community recover from the economic fallout of the pandemic. Gilbert is funding the plan with its $29.2 million share from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
A subcommittee composed of Vice Mayor Yung Koprowksi, Councilwoman Aimee Yentes and Councilwoman Scott September recommended directing $18 million of the town’s allocation toward supporting businesses with short-, mid- and long-term help. Of that total, $11.6 million was approved last week.
The subcommittee also has recommended using $5 million for recovery loans for businesses that had to tap into their savings, use lines of credit or credit cards to stay afloat during their mandatory shutdown. Staff was still working to finalize a contract with a lending institution and did not have a set date when that will come to the Council for approval, according to spokeswoman Kiley Phillips.
Council last week did approve $11 million to dole out in grants of up to $35,000 for businesses and nonprofits.
To apply, businesses must have been operating before March 11, have three or fewer physical locations in Gilbert, show $5 million or less in gross revenues for calendar year 2019 and have not received any other pandemic-related funding from the town.
Council approved hiring Arizona Community Foundation to oversee the administration of the grants with a contract fee of 1.3 percent of the distributed amount with a guaranteed minimum of $55,000.
The foundation’s services will include creating an application form in English and Spanish, soliciting applications from businesses for funding and evaluating the applications.
Additionally, Council in August approved up to $2 million in the pandemic-relief money to help nonprofits and last week gave the OK for the bigger awards of $100,000 and over to six nonprofits. A total of 28 nonprofits applied for the money, with a total request of $2.9 million.
The nearly $1 million approved last week in allocations included: $100,000 to Jewish Family and Children Services for healthcare, mental health and substance abuse services; $267,000 to notMYkid for youth mental health services; $200,000 to AZCEND; $100,000 to Central Arizona Shelter Services; $108,000 to Salvation Army and $219,648 to Midwest Food Bank
Council also approved giving $400,000 for the Parks and Recreation Department, which saw its revenue stream heavily affected mostly due to the governor’s executive order shutting down services.
The department’s in-person events shut down for 189 days, its facilities and programming closed for 76 days, Freestone Recreation Center, 141 days and park amenities for 41 days, resulting in an estimated loss of $400,000, according to Robert Carmona, Parks and Recreation director.
The department also refunded fees to participants for the canceled spring programming.
Carmona said the department will use the $400,000 to give each Gilbert household a one-time coupon code for 50 percent off one program, class or ramada rental.
The proposal was recommended by the subcommittee, which saw the benefits of the department’s services for residents’ mental and physical health during the pandemic.
September asked if all of the $400,000 will be spent for the fall season and if staff expected an increase of people participating in programs and at Freestone because of the discount.
Carmona said the intent was to space out the use of the money through several seasons, noting that during the summer the department offers a swim program that helps prevent drowning.
He added the town already has a great client base and could see an influx of people wanting to try out programs and amenities because of the discounted fee.
Councilwoman Kathy Tilque was not in favor of handing over the $400,000 now to the department and wanted to wait.
She said with the $18 million for businesses and the $2 million given to nonprofits, only about $9.2 million remains.
“I know there is a request for $8 million from police, which gives us $1.2 million, which doesn’t count the $400,000,” she said.
Staff presented to the subcommittee last month a proposal to use $8 million to improve the town’s 911 dispatch center.
Tilque wanted to if there were more pressing needs to be addressed first with the $1.2 million before giving Parks and Recreation the $400,000.
Mayor Scott Anderson cautioned her against that, saying the optics of the town holding back money without a purpose looks like it may be diverting funds for its own use.
Tilque responded the public safety staff was to update the Council on its proposal in the next few weeks. She made the motion to table the $400,000 for Parks and Recreation until the first Council meeting in December.
The motion died for lack of a second.
Council then voted 6-1 to approve the funding for Parks and Recreation with Tilque dissenting.
Additional information about the GilbertTogether Business Recovery Programs will be rolled out soon. Find more information about these programs at glbrt.is/BizPrograms.