Gilbert small businesses trying to survive during the coronavirus pandemic may soon be getting the town’s help by way of grants, loans and expert advice.
A subcommittee tasked with recommending how to disperse the town’s $29.2 million share from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act is working on a three-phase program.
It would set aside $18 million to provide short-, mid- and long-term help to businesses. Council in August approved up to $2 million in the pandemic relief money to help nonprofits.
“There’s still some fine-tuning,” said Councilwoman Aimee Yentes, who chairs the Council subcommittee developing recommendations for spending the CARES dollars.
“I think we are heading in the right direction,” she said. “This particular approach, I think, is strategic and I think (staff) has done a good job putting together a tiered approach that kind of takes care of the immediate needs from a crisis standpoint for our small businesses but also kind of looks at the next phases and what is inevitably going to be necessary for the business community to recover and kind of pivot in a new economy.”
Vice Mayor Jung Koprowski and Councilman Scott September also serve on the committee.
Phase 1 proposed immediate and short-term relief by providing $11 million in grants to businesses impacted by COVID-19 directly or the executive orders that shut them down, according to Economic Development Director Dan Henderson.
Businesses and nonprofit organizations that were in operation before March 11 could apply for up to $35,000 in grants.
Applicants would have to have three or fewer physical locations in Gilbert, show documented need based on a decline in gross revenue and have not received any other COVID-related funding from the town, according to Henderson.
Under Phase 2, the town would set aside $5 million for recovery loans for businesses that had to tap into their savings, use lines of credit or credit cards to stay afloat during the mandatory shutdown, Henderson said.
Eligible businesses, including sole owners, partnerships, limited-liability companies, corporations or other business enterprising operations in Gilbert could receive up to $50,000.
To qualify, applicants would have to have no more than three separate locations in town, be in business before March 11, have a credit score of 640 or higher, have no tax delinquencies and must have been impacted by COVID-19 and or the resulting government restrictions.
Henderson said the town will partner with a lending institution to disperse the loans and did not provide more details, such as the interest rate.
“Once a lending partner has been identified, an interest rate will be established,” said spokeswoman Kiley Phillips in an email. “ Lenders will not be contributing to the loan components but will be an active partner in the administration of the loans.”
For Phase 3, the subcommittee proposed allocating $2 million to provide mentorship and programs to help businesses improve.
Offerings could include help with marketing, access to funding, training and social media support.
Henderson said the town can’t do this program entirely on its own and would need to have partners. Once the terms, conditions and scope of work have been worked out with the partners, the plan is to bring the program to Council for adoption and eventual launching.
Council for the most part gave a thumbs up on the proposed program.
“I really like the direction that you are going,” Mayor Scott Anderson said. “It really looks good. My only question is how soon can we get the money out to the businesses. If there’s red tape that needs to be cut, we need to cut it. They’re in dire straits right now and we need to get that money out to them as soon as possible.”
Phillips said there was no set date for the staff to return to the Council for approval.
Councilwoman Kathy Tilque, who was the longtime CEO of Gilbert Chamber of Commerce, also liked what was presented.
“I think it’s really important that our business community understands that we are working toward this and that we’re going to have some relief for them soon,” she said. “I know there are daily questions about that.”