Gilbert Town Council members don’t appear to be ready to sing “Kumbaya” yet.
Some council members indicated in interviews with the Gilbert Sun News that the initial training session aimed at improving their working relationship had questionable results.
The town hired mediator Matt Lehrman to get to the bottom of the discord among council members after they backed off from a no-confidence vote against the mayor – for now.
The first training, closed to the public, was held Aug. 25. Another is planned but has not yet been scheduled, according to some of the council members.
“I don’t think it went well,” said Councilman Chuck Bongiovanni, who brought the no-vote proposal before council for action. “We wanted the mayor to take some responsibility on some things and she just refused to.”
He said the council members at the session agreed that they needed to do things in the town’s best interest and not for their own individual interest.
“Do I think the training sessions will get the mayor to take responsibility? No,” Bongiovanni said. “But more training sessions may increase potentially council’s final disposition.”
Mayor Brigette Peterson and Councilwoman Bobbi Buchli did not respond to GSN.
Councilman Jim Torgeson also expressed doubts if the training can help.
Torgeson has been critical of the mayor since before his election last year.
“Unfortunately, I didn’t see the most-in-need member embrace any accountability and simply cast blame and justification at others,” Torgeson said. “At this point, the best I see is most members will be alert to the elephant in the room and consciously work around it.
“Her behavior has already negativity impacted the town,” Torgeson added. “We will need to work with other council members to provide our own leadership.”
Peterson, who assumed office in January 2021, has been the target of nine ethics violations complaints – all resolved in her favor –and last year was found to have violated the state’s Open Meeting Law.
And after Peterson last year ordered police officers to remove three residents from a council meeting for silently holding signs at the back of a room, the residents filed a federal and a state lawsuit against the town.
Peterson also has filed an ethics violation complaint against Torgeson but an outside investigator last week found that it lacked merit and recommended dismissal.
Torgeson said he has so far learned in the mediation, “how important communication is for this group as it is hampered by open meeting law and incorrect preconceived notions by a member or two.”
According to Councilman Scott Anderson the training focused on actions elected officials can take to resolve issues such as accountability, leadership and trust.
“I was uncomfortable during much of the session because there were so many negative adjectives used to describe a dysfunctional team struggling to do what’s best for the town while trying to work together,” Anderson said. “I am hopeful it will result in behavior changes that will create better leadership and a stronger team.”
Vice Mayor Kathy Tilque and Councilwoman Yung Koprowski were more optimistic about the training.
“The intent of the mediation training is to help us to better understand the dynamics of the council as a whole and how we can improve communication and collaboration and after our first meeting,” Tilque said. “I believe we have made progress.
“As work and constructive conversations continue, I am confident that we will find common ground as a council and refocus our energy on helping Gilbert thrive.”
Koprowski said that overall she found the mediation beneficial.
“I am glad we are working towards navigating/addressing our collective issues so that the entire Town Council can engage effectively as leaders to the community’s benefit,” she said.
Lehrman is charging the town a one-time fee of $2,100 to conduct assessments of each of the seven on council and $475 for the first hour and then billed in one-fourth hour increments over 60 minutes.