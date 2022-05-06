A developer got the green light to build 13 single-family homes on smaller lots near the northwest corner of Lindsay Road and Galveston Street, across from South Valley Junior High School.
Gilbert Town Council voted 6-0 on April 26 to approve rezoning the 12.19 acres of former farm land to allow for 35,000-square-foot lots from the previously zoned 43,000 square feet. Councilman Scott September left the meeting and did not vote.
The smaller lots would allow one additional home than if the land stayed SF-45. The site is surrounded by land zoned SF-43.
“This is an infill project, I think these are the types of projects that we are going to be seeing a lot in the future when it comes to developing pieces like this,” Mayor Brigette Peterson said. “This isn’t an unreasonable request from SF-43 to SF-35 and to make the project fit in the space that it’s allotted I think that is the big discussion here.
“If they tried to pencil out SF-43 with the driveway, with the setbacks you wouldn’t be able to pencil out something that would be a sellable product in that location. And so I don’t think this is an unreasonable request.”
Peterson added that two of the lots will be SF-43 and the remainder, SF-35. And, she said, the Town’s requirement that the single access road to the proposed Gilbert-13 project from Lindsay Road be a publicly dedicated right-of-way, limited the number of lots at SF-43 on the site.
According to Planner Kristen Devine, staff worked extensively with the applicant in three application meetings over the last year to configure the lots so that they would work in the space.
She said it was important to point out that the developer originally wanted to put 14 homes on the site but couldn’t due to factors, including the parcel shape, the minimal lot requirements and other requirements from planning and fire officials.
“Fourteen lots just don’t work on this lot,” Devine said. “And one was dropped to create 13 conforming SF-35 lots.”
She added that a virtual neighborhood meeting was held June 14 attended by a few residents, who didn’t voice a lot of concerns but expressed the desire for single-story homes only and if possible to have lots along the western portion of the project be kept at 43,000 square feet in order to provide a buffer with the existing homes there. The two zonings both allow for two-story homes.
Three residents opposed the project at the Planning Commission meeting April 6. The commission voted 6-1 to recommend Council approve the rezone.
Two of the opponents at the April 6 meeting again spoke out against it at Council.
Perry Kastanis said he purchased his home near the site about 18 months ago.
“We have been looking all over for property of an acre size because we like the lifestyle,” Kastanis said. “I’m here today in opposition of the rezoning from SF-43 down to SF-35 – SF-43 affords a lifestyle that is conducive to the area that is already existing.”
Ryan Boehme’s house sits adjacent to the access road leading into Gilbert 13.
“I’m right at the beginning of the new subdivision that they are trying to put in there,” Boehme said. “They have a 50-foot setback that is right in front of my home. When they get into the property the road goes down and I’m concerned because I’m going to get all the traffic at our home.”
He said the developer could easily fit in eight acre lots on the site.
“To me they want to go down (in lot size) so they can put more in to make more money,” he said. “I think it should stay SF-43 just like it is. They can actually build and put in acre lots in there. I’m on an acre and a quarter. I just don’t want to see it go down.”
Jessica Sarkissian with Upfront Planning, the applicant, said the 50-foot easement goes away but Boehme now has access to the roadway instead of an easement over someone else’s property.
The project was originally proposed for acre lots,” she said. “However,when we went in, it was unable to do that because the Town required a dedicated right-of-way. So we had to take that requirement for that and came out with lots slightly less than 43,560.”
She said except for the side yards, which are reduced to 20 feet from 30 feet, the front and rear setbacks meet the standards under SF-43.
“They are all large lots,” Sarkissian said. “It’s an infill piece and it transitions very nicely here. This is an appropriate area for this.”
The custom-lot community will be fenced and have an HOA.
“I think the point that kind of made my decision was that it’s an infill project and that the applicant’s worked very hard with the staff to transitions this in such a way to keep the setbacks and different things to be good neighbors,” Councilwoman Kathy Tilque said. “And we are going to see a lot more of these and I would like to see more this way than the other recommendations we have been getting in the past.
“I know we always want it to be exactly as it is when we moved into our home but in this case I think we done the best we can with the transition property.”