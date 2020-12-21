Gilbert’s new logo now has the full backing of Town Council, which last week took a re-vote of the monogram it approved in October but later sent back for minor changes.
After the October 6-1 vote, there was some pushback from employees and the community, prompting a committee – comprising Council members Scott September, Kathy Tilque and Aimee Yentes, police, fire and a cross section of employees – to convene in November to review the new branding.
“We took their feedback and really tried to implement some of the changes without disrupting the entire brand, sticking with a lot of the things that we loved around the shape and shaping our future together,” said Dana Berchman, chief digital officer. “I feel that these changes do tell a really important Gilbert story.”
The revised logo, taking its inspiration from Arizona sunsets, is now a bit more vibrant and the symbol was altered to look more like a literal “G,” according to Berchman.
Staff has been working on the new brand – with a tagline, “Shaping a new tomorrow, today” – for two years to debut this year during Gilbert’s 100th birthday.
Berchman told Council the town’s logo has been updated every 20 years since 1980.
She said employee feedback on the revised logo was positive.
“We also met with police and fire and they too were very receptive,” Berchman said. “We were very understanding of the impacts to their departments and really wanted it to be minimal.”
She said it will take staff a couple of months to launch the new brand in the town’s municipal organization.
A sneak peek for the public was given last Wednesday at gilbertaz.gov/Home/Components/News/News/4319/17.
A public launching of the new logo is expected in the spring.
“We look forward to implementing this brand not only within the organization but in the community for many years to come,” Berchman said.
Tilque said people may see the symbol differently from how the town views it but “I do believe it’s progressive and it does provide homage to our history but as we are moving forward.”
“I do believe it will take us into the future and I will support it,” Tilque said.
Councilman Jared Taylor said he supported the logo the first time and will continue to do so.
“I think there is value in an organization that keeps the look and feel fresh and updated,” Taylor said. “I think this helps us to remember we are 100 years young. We have a very bright future and the bright colors, I think, relay that.”
Taylor said he agreed with Tilque that some of the symbol’s features needed to be distinct in order to temper down some of the misunderstanding with it and there needs to be an education of the elements.
He said every 20 years is good for a change and “people need to realize this is a decision for the next little bit and it will change again.”
“I think at the same time recognizing that there are certain icons that are never going to go away whether we rebrand or not like the water tower,” Taylor said.
The iconic 230-foot water tower sits downtown as a reminder of the town’s agricultural roots.
Taylor said the new logo is an addition to Gilbert’s “repertoire of things that will help us identify the greatness of our town and the bright future that we have.”
Mayor Scott Anderson said he spoke that afternoon with September, the sole dissenter in the October vote, and he was in support of the revised logo.
But September was still concerned with the lack of Council feedback during the two-year rebranding process, Anderson added.
Anderson also said he was amazed that the little tweaks made a big difference in the logo and that it well represented the town’s City of the Future Initiative.
“For myself, I have the opportunity every month to get on a virtual call with the Maricopa Association of Governments Regional Council and the backdrop on that council meeting (has) everybody’s logo from all the cities and towns in the Valley and I can tell you that they all need to do some work and to bring many of their logos up to date to reflect going into the future,” Anderson said.