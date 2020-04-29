Town Council appointed a civil engineer last week to its last vacant seat.
Yung Koprowski, who owns Y2K Engineering with 13 employees, will serve the remaining two years left on former Councilman Jordan Ray’s term.
Ray resigned in early April to run in the justice of the peace race for Highland Justice Court.
Koprowski, a 12-year resident, serves as vice chair on the town’s Citizens Transportation Task Force.
The vote was 4-2 with Councilman Jared Taylor and Councilwoman Aimee Yentes opposing Koprowski’s appointment. Taylor and Yentes did not explain their vote.
Council unanimously appointed Bill Spence in March and Scott September in early April for the first two vacancies.
Spence is serving nine months in the seat vacated by former Councilman Eddie Cook, who was appointed Maricopa County assessor and September is finishing out the remaining two years of former Councilwoman Brigette Peterson’s term. Peterson resigned to run for mayor.
Koprowski, September and Spence were three of the eight finalists Council selected from a field of 103 applicants who originally applied for Cook’s seat.
After Spence’s appointment, Council kept the list of remaining finalists with the intention to fill the anticipated vacancies of Ray and Peterson.
In her March interview with the Council, Koprowski said one of her top priorities include educating the public on the importance of a $465 million transportation bond for a town that’s outgrowing its infrastructure.
Recently, the transportation task force, which Koprowski served on, recommended the Council delay taking the bond to a public vote by a year due to the economic fallout from the pandemic.
“I wish to serve as a Town councilmember in order to contribute towards developing solutions that will continue to make Gilbert an amazing place to live, work and play,” Koprowski wrote in her application.
“My experience as a successful business owner and employer will lend well to economic issues,” she continued. “My roles as a mother of two elementary-age children and being a child of aging parents may add credibility and representation of these populations when it comes to decisions related to quality of life, schools, and parks and recreation.”
With a full Council, members can now tackle difficult decisions as it heads into budget talks beginning at a May 5 meeting.