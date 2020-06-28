spotlight

Town Council candidates tackle some issuesThis is the second of three installments featuring Gilbert Town Council candidates’ response to a Gilbert Sun News questionnaire. Some answers were edited for length but the entire questionnaire with the candidates’ full answers is at gilbertsunnews.com. The final installment of the council candidates’ answers will run next Sunday, July 5. SCOTT ANDERSON Should the economic fallout of COVID-19 worsen for town finances, what measures would you recommend to avoid cuts/disruptions in services? The Town will follow the revenue “gateways” outlined by our budget office. A report is given to the Council each month. We are required to have a balanced budget and if any gateway shows a shortfall, appropriate action will be taken to prevent a deficit Should Cactus Yards be sold to a private operator? Why or why not? The reason Cactus Yards is currently being operated by the Town is the failure of a private vendor to protect a town asset. The Town is now recovering from the failure through superior business practices. I am inclined to favor privatizing operations in the form of a public-private partnership if the business model demonstrates it can exceed the Town’s expected operation. What should the town do with recycling since it no longer generates revenue? Polls indicate a strong desire to continue recycling. Because the Chinese market is restricted, new markets should be found and/or developed in the region. Also, schedules may need to be modified to cut costs. LAURIN HENDRIX Should the economic fallout of COVID-19 worsen for town finances, what measures would you recommend to avoid cuts/disruptions in services? I support the triggers that have been placed in the current budget and I am hopeful that they will be adequate. If they are not, the next step would be to limit capital expenditures and to consider selling excess/non-productive property held by the town. Should Cactus Yards be sold to a private operator? Why or why not? Cactus Yards should be sold to a private operator. It attracts visitors who bring funds from outside of Gilbert, but the funds do not fully offset the losses. Government in general is not set up to staff the expertise required to operate this venture. Government should not be competing with private business in operating for-profit ventures. What should the town do with recycling since it no longer generates revenue? We must be responsible stewards of the environment and we must also practice responsible fiscal management of taxpayer funds. I need to have more detailed information regarding the impact of recycling on both of these obligations. I could then give a clear answer as to what direction I would support. TYLER HUDGINS Should the economic fallout of COVID-19 worsen for town finances, what measures would you recommend to avoid cuts/disruptions in services? My recommendation would be to prioritize essential and non-essential spending. Citizens and businesses care about their basic services - Gilbert should meet those obligations. I would look at proposing a task force to help us find areas to scale back. If things got really bad, we could defer future capital improvement projects and have our rainy day fund in reserve. Should Cactus Yards be sold to a private operator? Why or why not? Yes, it should be sold to a private operator. My understanding is that Cactus Yards loses $1 million in revenue each year. As a small business owner, I would not invest in a business if I knew that it would lose that much per year – why should the town? What should the town do with recycling since it no longer generates revenue? I believe that recycling is important, but it is also important to be cost-effective. I believe that we should work with staff to see what ways we can make the best use of the program and find ways to make it sustainable. BUS OBAYOMI Should Cactus Yards be sold to a private operator? Why or why not? I would not recommend selling Cactus Yard, formerly known as the Big League Dreams. This is one of the primary trademarks of Gilbert where families can participate in games and activities to benefit the Gilbert residents. We do need a long-term plan that would provide continuous maintenance to the Cactus Yards. What should the town do with recycling since it no longer generates revenue? We should continue to recycle as the town. Beyond it being revenue generation, it is also value-driven to recycle. We would have to be creative in ways that we can get more people to see the benefit of recycling and the impact it has on our environment. We cannot cancel a segment of the town because it is no longer revenue-generating; we must look at the holistic impact on our community. What is your assessment of the relationship between Gilbert Police and the community and what changes, if any, would you advocate? In Gilbert, I do believe we have a reasonable police force, but we always are better. What former police Chief Dunn did well was to engage the community. Chief Dunn interacted with the community organizations and welcomed the involvement of organizations that would like to learn more. We need to continue the culture of the police force to engage with every aspect of our community. There is no room for prejudice in our police unit. Gilbert is growing in population, and people are moving from everywhere. KATHY TILQUE Should the economic fallout of COVID-19 worsen for town finances, what measures would you recommend to avoid cuts/disruptions in services? Initial revenue reports indicate minimal reduction in sales tax, which is a testament to residents supporting Gilbert businesses during COVID-19. Thank you! Cost cutting measures such as renegotiating contract expenses, innovating services through virtual options like building inspections, staggering of hours, reducing vehicle trips saving fuel, liability, and time costs are just a few measures I’d recommend. Should Cactus Yards be sold to a private operator? Why or why not? Through investing tourism dollars and expanding youth/adult activities at Cactus Yards, the need for additional fields in Gilbert was significantly reduced. Selling to a private operator could reduce Town programs, increasing the need for additional fields at taxpayers’ expense. I’d need more data to identify break-even options and the benefits from a sale. Therefore, my answer is no, not yet. What should the town do with recycling since it no longer generates revenue? Recycling and bulk trash pickup continue as top priorities the community desires. The Town is evaluating minimal rate increases to fund these services through its enterprise accounts and I am supportive of this effort to meet residents’ desires. Enterprise revenues can only be used for those services so taxpayers can be assured it is not going towards other town expenses. What is your assessment of the relationship between Gilbert Police and the community and what changes, if any, would you advocate? I’m proud to have served on the Police Chief’s Community Advisory Group for many years. Together with the representatives of NAACP, members of the Hispanic community, school representatives, and others we have evaluated protocols, training, and recruitment efforts to improve community relationships. First, we must listen. I understand our Town’s efforts–I look forward to others learning them as well.