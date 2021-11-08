Gilbert Town Council now has the ability to not air in public the findings of ethics violation investigations against its members.
Council last Tuesday approved that revision to the town’s Code of Ethics.
Previously, a final report and its recommendation would have to be on an agenda for discussion and possible action at a Council meeting.
“Our current code requires that all ethics complaints be investigated and then discussed at a public meeting,” said Councilman Laurin Hendrix, who spoke about his proposal before last Tuesday’s meeting. “Even an erroneous complaint without merit must be investigated and then discussed at a public meeting.
“My intent is to eliminate the requirement for the Council to discuss a meritless complaint at a public meeting.”
The report and its recommendation by the town attorney or outside counsel, however, will remain public documents.
Also, under the proposal – unanimously passed by Council – three or more Council members within 10 calendar days must request that the report be placed on an agenda. If they don’t, the report is not aired and the ethics complaint is deemed dismissed with prejudice, meaning it can’t be refiled.
But if council members chose to discuss the report in a meeting and determine a violation has occurred, they can impose penalties.
The Council in a meeting last month discussed the findings of an outside attorney’s investigation that found no ethics violations as alleged in five separate complaints filed against Mayor Brigette Peterson.
Hendrix’s proposed revision originally called for allowing just one council member to find merit in a discussion after the investigation in order to place it on the agenda. But Peterson said she was uncomfortable with that because it went against current policy that required at least three council members in order to put an item on an agenda.
So, the number of members who must request discussion of the report was increased from one to three.
Vice Mayor Yung Koprowski suggested Council take more time to more thoroughly look at the entire Ethics Code
“I don’t disagree that the Code of Ethics might need a once-over and a review. However, I’d like some additional time and to do it all at once instead of changing small items here and there and maybe having a study session or other just more thoughtful research behind any changes made and making sure that we have consensus on those changes moving forward.”
Councilman Scott Anderson said he’s all for looking at the entire policy but time was of essence to act now because another ethics violation has been filed against Peterson.
“I was interested in doing something like this because of the exact nature of what just recently happened,” Anderson said. “We went through a very exhaustive process on some ethics complaints, had a report done and we talked about it in a public meeting and we’ve since then had another complaint filed, which is essentially the same thing.”
Andrew Adams filed a complaint against Peterson on Oct. 27, accusing the outside attorney of doing a “softball investigation” and alleging that Peterson was “dishonest” when she allegedly deceived the public on an agenda item that would have given her the authority to limit speakers.
While honesty is not the definition of “ethical,” it is the bedrock of ethical behavior, Adams wrote in his complaint.
Town Attorney Chris Payne has recommended the Council dismiss the complaint because Adams “merely repeats prior allegiant that have already been investigated by outside counsel” and makes no new allegations.
Payne, in his recommendation, said if the Council felt otherwise, he would then refer the matter to outside counsel.
Councilman Scott September said at the meeting that he saw merit in Hendrix’s proposal.
“If a complaint doesn’t rise to the standard of having merit then I don’t believe that it would warrant discussion from the dais or public dialog,” September said.
Hendrix, who attended the meeting via phone, said the current code allowed anyone to put an item on the agenda.
“Anyone – not even a Gilbert citizen but anyone – could file an issue and call it an ethics complaint and our current code requires that it be investigated,” he said. “And then it says we shall discuss it at a public meeting. Essentially anyone not even a Gilbert citizen is able to (put on the) agenda some topic no matter how far fetched it is.
“A single elected council member cannot put an item on the agenda but absolutely anyone on the planet could call something an ethics complaint and it would require us to discuss it at a public meeting. If not a single council member wants to discuss it, it shouldn’t be on our agenda. This isn’t a meeting of the public it’s a meeting of the council held in public.”