Despite angry pleas from citizens, Gilbert Town Council voted 5-2 to begin the new fiscal year July 1 with a $993 million spending plan, a secondary property tax levy collection of $26 million and 82 new positions.
Because COVID-19’s impact on the town’s revenue stream is unclear, the budget has built-in triggers for spending based on its sales tax haul.
“When we started this, certainly there was no idea on anyone’s part we would be coming into the type of event that we’ve come into with the pandemic,” Town Manager Patrick Banger said at last week’s Town Council meeting.
“We had a budget that we felt met the needs of this community, of the growth that we’ve seen in this community to maintain our service levels and to continue to maintain the quality of life that we all enjoy in Gilbert,” Banger added.
The new budget is $56 million less than the current year’s spending plan due mostly to reduced capital improvement expenditures, according to Budget Director Kelly Pfost.
Council members Aimee Yentes and Jared Taylor voted against the budget and the secondary property tax levy.
The levy is restricted to paying off bond debt approved by voters to finance street projects and the public safety training facility.
Pfost said the tax rate will remain at $0.99 per $100 of assessed property value for the third year in a row and that Gilbert has the lowest municipal property tax in the Valley and the lowest sale tax rate at 1.5 percent.
But a handful of residents spoke out against the levy, saying they would still be paying more in taxes.
“Most of you on the dais said you make data-driven decisions,” said Anthony Accurso who read a statement from his mother, Christine Accurso. “But you don’t have the data necessary to make the decision tonight. Do you have access to our checking accounts or the balance sheets of every business in this town?
“We are in the middle of a financial crisis that is affecting all of us. If you raise the levy amount tonight as planned, you are raising taxes. A higher levy means more money coming out of our pockets and that is a tax increase.”
Accurso said residents did approve the 2018 bond debt for the training facility but that was during a good economy and singled out Mayor Jenn Daniels for saying at the time there no tax increase was necessary to pay for the project.
“So here we are tonight raising the levy,” Accurso read. “How untrue your words were.”
Later in the nearly five-hour meeting, Daniels addressed Accurso’s comment, stating she’s been called many things over the years but never a liar.
“I act with integrity,” she said. “I say exactly what I know to be the truth and I was very clear when we were promoting, and I worked very hard to pass Question 1, which was the public safety training facility bond that I believed and I still do that we could do it within our current tax structure, keeping the rate at 99 cents per $100 of assessed value.”
Town officials maintain raising the levy is not a tax increase. The tax rate remains the same but the amount of the levy increases due to an increased in property values.
Property values throughout the Valley have been rising steadily despite the pandemic-fueled recession because demand for homes remains high and inventory of homes for sale is at an historical low.
Resident Blake Rawlings called it semantics.
“When it comes down to the bottom line, I’m going to pay more in taxes, it’s a tax increase and it’s quite simply how I look at it,” he said.
Taylor said the reality is the pandemic didn’t affect residents equally in Gilbert as those employed by governmental agencies and publicly traded firms like Northrup remained economically unscathed.
He poised the question to his elected peers, “Who matters, Wall Street or Main Street?”
He called levy a 4.7 percent increase.
“Call it what you want but people are paying more,” Taylor said, adding that Council “can’t be tone deaf to the people we represent.”
He also called out what he considered wasteful spending, such as $84,000 for a social media analyst and $130,000 for a volunteer resource manager.
Taylor recommended removing most of the 82 new positions except for new police detectives and 911 dispatchers and using a “true zero-based budgeting,” which he said would reduce spending by over $20 million.
He also suggested selling money-losing, town-owned assets – the University Building and Cactus Yards – which would save the town $2 million and $1 million, respectively.
Taylor said the town should roll back the property tax levy to the 2016 level and suggested the $6.6 million budgeted for the new hires be used to help pay off the bond debt.
Yentes noted that 28,000 new unemployment claims were filed the prior week in Arizona and that she’s spoken to many retirees on fixed income who will be hurt with the levy.
Yentes said she understands the town has debt obligations but staff should have started looking for what taxes can be cut when COVID-19 hit and that Taylor provided some recommendations that solved both problems.
She then read an email from a small-business owner who had planned to expand before COVID-19 but was now struggling to stay afloat. The unnamed resident said it was hard watching the town add staff and not cut services while small businesses in town are suffering.
“I don’t know how we can look people in the eye who are struggling so much,” Yentes said, adding the town needed to find ways to reduce people’s burden in any way possible.
Vice Mayor Scott Anderson, who is running for re-election, said he had concerns when the preliminary budget was first presented in May but noted there are checkpoints that must be met before money can be spent. For example, the 82 positions are frozen until there is revenue to pay for them, Anderson said.
He said the increased levy pays off bonds approved by voters who want to maintain their quality of life and that the benefits outweighed the cost. He added he would love to lower the levy collection but that would mean more taxes due to higher interest payments.
Newly appointed Councilwoman Yung Koprowski said she paid $222 last year for the town bond tax on her property that reducing the levy would reduce her bill by only $3-$4 next year.
Councilman Bill Spence, who also was appointed to the Council and is running for election, said rising property values is not a bad thing.
He said when the public safety bond went to voters in 2018, it was clear how the debt would be retired.
Spence said if town were to lower the levy to $19.5 million for next fiscal year, it would mean adding $3 million to $5 million atop the existing debt.
According to Pfost, the town has been able to reduce its debt over the years, saving $67 million since 2012 by making early payments.
Daniels said she’s returned calls to about 200 residents and what was interesting was the robo call they received that claimed the town was raising their property taxes to pay for an ambulance service.
Council has not voted yet on whether to form its own medical transport service or stay with a private contractor.
Daniels said after she explained to residents how the levy worked, the secondary property tax and the ambulance proposal, they were satisfied.
She said there is a philosophical difference among council members with some believing the town shouldn’t go into debt for any purpose and “some who do believe going into debt responsibly on the behalf of the community is a benefit, a long-term benefit for Gilbert.”
Banger stressed, “We do understand there are people that has been greatly impacted by this pandemic and we will certainly do everything we can to help them.
“For nine years now we have worked very hard to be responsible stewards of their tax dollars and hold the line on costs, hold the line on taxes in every way we possibly can so we never have to give it back to them. Our preference is never to take it from them in the first place.”