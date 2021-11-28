Gilbert’s tourism landscape is changing with the growing momentum of Cactus Yards and the Heritage District, prompting the Town to look at redefining its game plan for attracting more visitors.
Council voted 5-2 earlier this month to spend $100,000 for consultant Coraggio Group to draft a Gilbert 2022 Tourism Strategic Plan. Council members Aimee Yentes and Laurin Hendrix dissented.
“I do believe that we have the expertise within our department to do a study of this scope,” said Yentes, who pulled the item off the consent agenda for a separate vote.
“We got a town economic development team (and) we got a staff person who’s dedicated to the tourism aspect of their strategy,” she said. “I just don’t think this is a wise use of money when it is something that didn’t strike me as any particular secret sauce here.”
Since the town implemented its Tourism Strategic Plan five years ago, it has experienced a jump in foot traffic, which can be seen in the hotel stays.
There’s been a 65 percent rise in hotel rooms sold from 176,000 in 2016 to the current 290,000, according to Tourism Administrator Glenn Schlottman.
He added that a 2019 visitor study by Arizona State University reported Gilbert has hosted nearly 4 million visitors a year, which accounted for $362 million in direct spending.
Core visitors coming to Gilbert include visiting friends and family, sports participants, business travelers and day visitors.
Top on the list of attractions are the downtown Heritage District, which now boasts over 30 restaurants, regular events and a community theater and Cactus Yards, which is rising in popularity for youth and amateur sports, according to Schlottman.
Also, the 272-acre Gilbert Regional Park’s playing fields and other amenities and Desert Sky Park are a draw, he added.
“On the parks and recreation side we’ve seen a lot of changes over the past few years and it’s definitely been a time of tremendous growth,” Parks and Recreation Director Robert Carmona said at a recent Council retreat, where staff discussed developing destination events to boost tourism.
Carmona said his department planned to focus on three key areas in this endeavor – sports tourism, events and the Riparian Preserve.
Cactus Yards has been a tremendous driver of sports tourism for Gilbert, recording 127,200 daily visits by tournament participants for fiscal year 2019 and 98,200 daily visits by non-tournament participants for the same time period, Carmona said.
He noted that Cactus Yards reopened in Feburary 2019, so it was a shortened fiscal year.
And for that fiscal year, tournaments resulted in 1,839 hotel room nights and $2.9 million in directed spending, Carmona said.
“We’re now at the point of where these tournaments are happening every weekend throughout the year,” he said. “We’re working on updating those numbers for 2021, 2022 so this number you’re going to see a great increase in.”
Carmona said his department is seeing an average of three requests for the weekends for each of the 52 booking periods and since reopening are seeing a change from mostly regional tournaments to an increase of more national tournaments wanting to play at Cactus Yards, which features eight scaled-down replicas of major league fields.
And coming to Gilbert in June 2022 is a Ripken Baseball event.
“It is one of the largest tournaments,” Carmona said, adding the town put in a bid to host the event that attracts an estimated 3,300 visitors.
“I think it speaks to that national draw that Cactus Yards now has,” he said. “This is a small example of how Gilbert is now on that national stage that people want to come to.”
Overall, tournaments, especially for soccer and football, have increased at all of the town’s athletic fields with 85 for this fiscal year compared with seven in fiscal year 2019, according to Carmona.
He added that Legacy Sport’s 320-acre sports and entertainment project opening next year in nearby Mesa won’t affect Gilbert and would probably drive more “national-attractions-type tournaments to the Valley.”
“Because we’re still averaging three events per booking period, we’re just going to see that continue to expand,” Carmona said.
He also said his department was seeing an increase both in attendance and with the number of events it hosts annually up to 45 from the 19 in 2019.
Two of the larger events this year included Gilbert Days with 20,000-30,000 attendees and the annual July 4 celebration, where attendance jumped from 6,000 to over 20,000 after it was moved to the regional park, according to Carmona.
He added that staff was seeing a lot of interest from promoters wanting to stage events in Gilbert. New promoter events this year was an Oktober Fest, which attracted 6,000-7,000 people and a Highland Games, which had an estimated crowd of 15,000 and was previously held in Phoenix.
Also, new for Gilbert is a traveling country concert series. Previously held in California, the “Boots in the Park” event is planned for the regional park in March and so far 7,000 tickets have been sold, Carmona said.
“We’re going to see more and more private promoters, which we already are, wanting to come to Gilbert,” he said.
Carmona added that a 25-acre water park planned next to Gilbert Regional Park in a private-public deal will bring people not only from Gilbert, but all across the country and will be the town’s first true tourism destination spot.
The Riparian Preserve also is a big lure, attracting 20 percent of the total visitors who come to Gilbert with half of them being non-residents.
“That’s a really strong indication of how important this property is and this park is for the people that are visiting Gilbert now and into the future,” Carmona said. “This is also a location I feel has tremendous potential moving into the future of drawing the crowds that are very interested in the birding and the nature perspective because it is a really unique spot.”
At the retreat, Schlottman said the town can attract more overnight and day-trip visitors with signature and destination events.
He said community-based offerings such as the weekly farmer’s market downtown and the annual Gilbert Days event are still compelling reasons for people to visit Gilbert.
“So, how do we get more destination events?” Schlottman said. “There’s two key ways that we found in our research and trends out there with other communities.
“First and foremost and for the most part in most communities and some of those large events you see across different states is creating and fostering events. A lot of events start as a grassroots effort, start as a community effort and grow as a destination event and start bringing people into the community.”
Schlottman said another opportunity is to snag events that have outgrown their current location.
“There are opportunities to bring something that already attracts people into the community,” he said.
He noted staff will look at impacts such as to public safety, traffic and parking as more events are added to the community. An event’s success would be measured using its financials, economic impact and attendee satisfaction.
Councilwoman Kathy Tilque referenced a Texas concert where a reported 10 people died after a stampede in saying Gilbert shouldn’t have more than one signature event at this time because of impacts to public safety, noise and parking.
Vice Mayor Yung Koprowski pointed to the ability at the Scottsdale Sports Complex to park vehicles on its fields and asked if there could be the same dual use at Cactus Yards or Desert Sky.
“Parking on the turf is something we definitely need to look at,” Carmona responded.
Koprowski also asked if it was possible for residents to get first shot at tickets to show appreciation for their support of the events.
Carmona said unless the town is a partner in a special event, it can’t do that but will think about it for future events it holds.
Koprowski added that she wasn’t sure if there was a need for the town to generate a new signature event as she could see people wanting to bring their events to Gilbert. She also suggested if staff was looking for a signature event they could perhaps consider a bike route for bicycle tourism.
Mayor Brigette Peterson said she loved the idea of a signature event that was community-based. And, she asked if there was a chance for the town to do more with its July 4 celebration and stand out instead of having just a fireworks show.
Carmona said staff can work on some ideas.
“I want to see options and costs,” Peterson said. “I don’t want to see the same old fireworks that everybody else has.”
Peterson also made it clear that the parks should be made available for residents first and for Carmona to ensure there is a balance between the community’s use and tourism dollars.