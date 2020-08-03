Although the Gilbert Town Council election is nonpartisan, a group of conservative Republican candidates are hoping to take over the majority on the dais.
Four of the seven Council seats, including the mayor’s, are up for grabs in Tuesday’s primary.
Mayoral candidates Matt Nielsen and Council candidates Tyler Hudgins and Laurin Hendrix are running on a slate as conservatives.
All three have received the endorsements of sitting members Aimee Yentes and Jared Taylor. Taylor is leaving office at the end of the year.
Yentes and Taylor usually vote against new spending, voted against this year’s adopted budget and against the town’s now-expired mask mandate.
Council candidate Bus Obayomi has been endorsed by former Gilbert Councilman Victor Petersen and Jason Cvancara, who ran unsuccessfully for council and is the host of a conservative podcast show.
“I met with him, interviewed with him and had lunch together,” Petersen said of Obayomi. “He’s very conservative. He is a good man who represents my values. Keep in mind I am not a tax increaser, voted against those every year I was there.”
Petersen also supports Nielsen, Hudgins and Hendrix.
Nielsen’s endorsements include GOP conservative stalwarts like state Reps. Warren Petersen and Travis Grantham and Gilbert Watch, an internet publication that promotes limited government, low taxes and personal responsibility.
Gilbert Watch, to which Taylor is a contributor, is recommending Hendrix for the two-year seat and Hudgins and Obayomi for the two four-year seats.
A July straw poll vote by the Arizona Legislative District 12 Republican Committee showed Nielsen, Hudgins and Hendrix ahead in their respective races, followed by Obayomi. Although there were approximately 70 respondents in all, Petersen said it could translate to votes at the ballot box.
Petersen said this year more so than ever with the pandemic nixing face-to-face contact with candidates, he’s been receiving calls from people for his opinion on the candidates and he believes other precinct committee members are getting the same calls.
Nielsen is a political newcomer running against well-heeled businesswoman Lynn King Smith and Brigette Peterson, who stepped away from Council in February to run for mayor.
Although Peterson doesn’t have the war chest Nielsen or King Smith have, she has name recognition from her many years of involvement in the community and town government.
Also going into the Council race with name recognition are Scott Anderson and Kathy Tilque.
Peterson, who is running for his second term, was a longtime town employee who retired as its planning director. He is credited with creating the Riparian Preserve at Water Ranch in Gilbert and is the only council candidate to have garnered the endorsement of departing Mayor Jenn Daniels.
Tilque spent 23 years at the helm of the Gilbert Chamber of Commerce before she retired in June and is actively involved in community and town groups.
Spence, who is running against Hendrix for the shorter term, has only been on the Council since March.
Spence also has publicly supported the town creating its own ambulance service – which doesn’t sit well with conservatives, who see it as an expansion of government.
Hendrix also has name recognition from is past service on the state Legislature and he current services on the Maricopa County Community College District Board. His endorsements include Rep. Petersen.
“Having been on the Council is beneficial,” said Paul Bentz, senior vice president of research and strategy for HighGround, a Republican consulting firm.
“Especially during this pandemic, incumbency and name ID are very helpful,” Bentz added. “Candidates without it can’t go door-to-door or hold events or go to typical places you go in public to meet people when running for office.”
Bentz said other things that can help candidates are endorsements and money.
“Money is always important in politics,” he said. “But there’s been lots of candidates spending lots of money and don’t win.”
Yentes and Yung Koprowski are the only two Council members not running.
Also on the ballot is the town’s General Plan, a 10-year blueprint guiding Gilbert’s growth.
In order to win the primary outright, a candidate needs a majority of the votes, which is based on a complicated formula.
It includes dividing the total number of votes by the number of seats in that race to be filled, then dividing that number in half and rounding to the next highest whole number.
If there is no majority, the election goes into the Nov. 3 General Election.
Town Clerk Lisa Maxwell said there’s a chance at least some candidates could win outright Tuesday night.
“The only one I am pretty much certain that will be done in August is the two- year seat,” she said. “That could go to November though if it is close between the two candidates on the ballot and the two write-in candidates get enough to keep anyone from getting the minimum number of votes needed to win. Otherwise, I really don’t know.”
Joshua Lipscomb is running as a write-in candidate for mayor and Ronaldo Ruiz is running as a write-in candidate for the two-year seat.
