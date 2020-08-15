Higley Unified School District students won’t return to the classroom until Oct. 12 but could be earlier provided the district meets state safety guidelines.
The Governing Board in a special meeting last Saturday voted 3-2 to approve the new reopening date after a closed-door discussion that lasted three hours.
The vote took place two days after the state released three benchmarks that must be met for 14 days in order for schools to return to in-person learning – fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 individuals or a decline in cases, less than 7 percent of area cases testing positive for COVID-19 and hospital visits due to COVID-like symptoms are below 10 percent.
“At this point in time, I believe that Maricopa County has met one of the metrics system but we still have two other areas we are looking at,” said Superintendent Mike Thomason, noting the decline in cases has been met. “I know I’m going to get beat up here but it is highly recommended by this superintendent that we meet the metrics before we return to in-person education.”
Students have been learning remotely since the start of school July 27.
The district was planning to bring pupils and teachers back onto campuses on Aug. 17, the date Gov. Doug Ducey delayed in-person learning to. He also kicked the decision of reopening schools back to the local districts.
The Higley Unified Governing Board and district administrators have been inundated with emails from parents on both sides of the issue of reopening schools.
Thomason read 27 emails at the meeting, a majority from parents who wanted the district to not delay the opening beyond Aug. 17. They expressed frustration with remote learning and detrimental impacts, such as depression and social isolation, on their children.
The board also heard the results of a recent survey of teachers and parents asking their preferences on the different learning models to get a better idea on where to place staff.
David Loutzenheiser, executive director of Secondary Education and Athletics, said 65 percent or 8,358 families responded to the survey.
Of the parents who responded, 49 percent indicated they will send their children to school when it reopens; 26 percent were leaning toward returning but wanted to know more about the metrics; 15 percent was leaning toward online learning but wanted to know about the metrics and 10 percent chose online learning, Loutzenheiser said.
Among certified staff, which also includes education professionals like occupational therapists, 65 percent said they would come back to campus, 26 percent would return and would teach online if needed and 9 percent would teach online only. The administration has already reached out to classified employees via telephone, according to staff.
Staff also presented the district’s mitigation plan, which included training employees on health screening and safety protocols, developing a mask policy as directed under the governor’s executive order and implementing cleaning and disinfecting procedures.
The resolution also included a one-week return notification to families when benchmarks are met and that all benchmarks will be re-evaluated at each scheduled Governing Board meeting.
Each board member weighed in on the resolution before casting their votes. Vice President Kristina Reese and President Amy Kaylor dissented.
“The remote learning method is not effective,” Reese said. “Everything is emotionally charged right now because our world has been turned upside down and we just want some normalcy and that starts with our kids in school.”
Reese said she read all of the numerous emails she received and understood everyone’s viewpoint.
“Shame on us for putting education and our kids at the bottom of our priorities,” Reese said. “We say, we would rather be able to go to our gyms, rivers, bars, amusement parks and everything else before our schools open is backwards.
“We should be saying we need to look at our community and see what else we can do and what other sacrifices can be made just so our schools can open first. Our kids can go to Top Golf, they can go to Main Event and they do. But they can’t go to school? How backwards is that?
“I think we should resume in-person school and give our families a choice. We know that the best method for most of our children is to learn in-person.”
She added that what the state and county provided to school districts as benchmarks are skewed numbers.
“From what I can tell, they include prisons and jails, long-term care facilities, hospice centers, assisted-living facilities, rehab centers and other areas that would not be community spread. They don’t provide us with the number of tests done in our area with the positivity rates.
“Those who are afraid, high-risk, have high-risk family members or just not ready to send kids back on campus also have the choice of on-line education,” Reese said.
She acknowledged there was room for improvement with the district’s choices and that she for a couple of months has been asking for live, on-line classes that would mirror a typical school day.
She said the coronavirus was here to stay and each person’s level of safe is different. She also noted the divergent recommendations for reopening schools coming from medical experts.
“Who do you listen to?” Reese said. “I’m still in support for our teachers to make the choice they have if they are comfortable coming back into the classroom or working with HR Department to see what we can do to accommodate them and giving our parents the choice for their child if they should send them back to school for traditional in-person learning.”
Board member Jill Wilson said her stance has always been kids first and that will never change.
“It’s an impossible decision and it is hard,” she said. “We are tearing our community apart.”
She said she felt the battle has begun between those who want their kids back in school buildings and those who don’t feel it’s safe to reopen.
“I want history to judge me by my decision here today and by what my judgment is and what my decision is, by what is best for teacher and for students in this community,” said board member Greg Wojtovich. “That is how I want to be remembered.”
Board member Scott Glover said he hoped the district meets the benchmarks soon and to do so, he asked people to limit the spread of COVID-19 by washing their hands often, covering their faces, staying home when sick, not going on trips and avoiding crowds.
Kaylor said she echoed her peers’ sentiments.
“It’s a no-win situation,” she said. “We knew that going into this meeting today that there’s not a win for education in this decision.”
She said the vote was one that the board did not take lightly.
“I’m emotionally fragile at this moment because of what we’ve been put through over the last several days,” Kaylor said, adding:
“We are human, we love our staff and we love our students and we have family members who are teachers and our very own kids are our student and to say this decision was taken lightly is not ever going to be true.”
She went on to thank the district’s employees – administrators, superintendents, maintenance and teachers for their efforts during this trying time and she thanked families for reaching out on the issue.
“The person I will not thank today is the governor,” Kaylor said. “I will not thank him for putting any of us in this position today.”