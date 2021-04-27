Times Media Group, a Valley-based company with community weekly newspapers and websites throughout Arizona and California, announced today that it has acquired Tucson Local Media.
Tucson Local Media is the publisher of the Tucson Explorer, Tucson Weekly, Marana News, Foothills News, Desert Times and Inside Tucson Business. The deal will be effective April 30, 2021.
“Our plan is to continue publishing all publications in the portfolio, and to do so with all of the current staff members,” said Steve Strickbine, Times Media Group’s founder and president.
“Jason Joseph, current publisher, will be exiting as a planned result of the deal.”
Times Media Group also operates several community news websites in the Valley, including EastValley.com, WestValleyView.com, themesatribune.com, Phoenix.org, Scottsdale.org, , gilbertsunnews.com, Ahwatukee.com, ChandlerNews.com, santansun.com and others with a cumulative monthly unique visitor count in the Valley of more than 500,000. The company said its online audience numbers are also supported by its most recent independent audit by AMA.
At a time when many newspaper-centric media companies are curtailing circulation and managing declining operations, Times Media Group has famously continued to expand its reach and footprint, mostly through the acquisition of other similar media groups.
“We are always interested in expanding our portfolio of publications and news websites that have at their center, a mission of providing the news to the community,” Strickbine said. “The publications we are acquiring from Tucson Local Media have that in common along with long-standing loyal readership audiences.”