For the past decade, Brystal Murray has lived with a rare genetic condition called epidermolysis bullosa or EB, which causes her skin to easily blister and tear from minimal friction such as rubbing.
Babies born with this condition are referred to as “butterfly children” because their skin is as delicate as a butterfly’s wings.
“When she was born she was missing skin on her left leg,” Gilbert mom Brayce Campagna recalled of her youngest child. “We didn’t know what it was and why.”
Campagna got her answer 24 hours later after Brystal was transferred to Phoenix Children’s Hospital, where she was diagnosed. The baby stayed in the neonatal intensive care unit for four days. There is no specific therapy or cure.
“Basically it’s like a thread that winds through all the layers of the skin, holding it together,” Campagna said. “Brystal doesn’t have that. The skin is sitting there without anything holding it.”
Brystal is a poster child for Phoenix Children’s Hospital as it gears up for its 11th annual ABC 15 Telethon this Wednesday. Throughout the day, patient and hospital stories will be aired.
All donations will go to the Hope Fund, where the monies are invested in state-of-the-art equipment and technology, cutting-edge research and clinical trials, innovative clinical programs and family centered services.
Every year 200 children are born with the connective tissue disorder in the United States, according to debra of America, a nonprofit that provides support to the EB community and funds research.
Campagna was taught how to care for her newborn, such as the proper way to pick Brystal up, how to change her diaper and how to drain a blister.
Brystal has to have special baths with bleach or vinegar added to the water or a special antiseptic soap.
There are different forms of EB and Brystal has recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, where the blisters are all over the body and the internal lining of the body such as the mouth is affected.
As a baby, Brystal could not breastfeed because of sores in her mouth, her mom said.
And “she couldn’t have a lot of the formulas because it upset her stomach,” Campagna added.
Instead Brystal was fed a special baby formula “from a special bottle with a special nipple they had to give to us so that she didn’t have to suck as much.”
When Brystal began crawling, she was outfitted with knee pads and she wore lots of bandages for padding, mostly for preventative care, Campagna said.
Campagna said the disease, which varies in severity, could have been more devastating for Brystal.
“Lot of kids has a lot worse than she does,” she said “We are grateful she is not as severe.”
Since birth, Brystal has had a number of surgeries, including on her left knee, right hand/fingers, left calf and pinky toe. She also receives ongoing wound care, pain management and therapy.
“The leg was a huge problem area for her,” Campagna said.
Scar tissue had built up over time causing Brystal’s leg to bend in a 90-degree angle.
“She could not flex her foot out, it was stuck,” Campagna said. “She could not run and she tripped a lot.”
Another issue for Brystal was her right hand. Scar tissue caused her fingers to curl in so her hand was stuck in a fist. Surgeons took care of that three years ago, cutting the tendons to release her fingers, putting in metal pins to keep her digits straight while healing and later doing skin grafts.
“She (also) has to have dilation on her throat,” Campagna said. “Blisters form in her throat and cause scar tissue and the esophagus closes up over time.”
And when there are sores in her mouth, Brystal avoids any food that is hard or crunchy but mostly she sticks with her special drinks instead.
Brystal, however, hasn’t let life’s challenges stand in her way. She’s been attending classes at Pioneer Elementary School since kindergarten.
“They have been so accommodating,” Campagna said. “Whatever Brystal needs they are so on top of it. Her school is so amazing.”
Initially, Brystal would not participate in recess because “she was so aware of what her body was doing” but by third grade she was going on the play structures, according to her mother.
Brystal is now even learning to play hockey in the Little Howlers Hockey program hosted in conjunction with Arizona Coyotes at AZ Ice Gilbert. Brystal’s a fan of the Arizona Coyotes. Her favorite player is Clayton Keller.
“My husband and I play and she wanted to learn to play,” Campagna explained. “We said, ‘learn how to ice skate first.’ Skating was not the most comfortable thing for her but she went out there and just did it.”
Brystal wore additional bandages and she wore silicon pads in her skates like those used by figure skaters and was able to complete the hockey program.
She’s currently taking a break from hockey while recovering from surgery to her left hand.
Campagna said she and her husband, Robert, try to give Brystal as much normalcy as possible in her childhood. The blended family has a total of five children.
“We’re very much ‘you can try it and if it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work,’” she said. “Other families we talked to in the past, they don’t try stuff. We’re very much into if it’s something she wants to try but rope climbing is a no.
“She does use the block wall (in PE). She can’t keep up when she runs so she walks a lot and she tries to be involved as much as the school lets her.”
Campagna said her daughter has a pretty positive outlook and is of the mindset, “you can’t tell me I can’t do something.
“She’s just a normal kid,” Campagna said. “She definitely has challenges but me, honestly, we are so lucky with certain people placed into our lives.”
And though Brystal has been in and out of the hospital more than healthy kids, “these challenges have made her a stronger person,” her mom said.
Campagna said the family is participating in the hospital’s fundraiser to bring awareness to EB and to raise money for Phoenix Children’s.
“The hospital has been nothing but amazing for us,” she said. “It’s been a saving grace.
“I know how I feel about the hospital and how great they’ve been, great for my daughter and I could only imagine how they were with other kids with things that are worse than what we are going through. My daughter loves the hospital. She goes in and knows she is going to be taken care of.”