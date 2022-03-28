A 17-year-old girl leaving her junior prom claims she ended up bruised, battered, handcuffed and arrested after a traffic stop by a Gilbert cop.
The teen suffered emotional and physical trauma and has become fearful of police because of the officer’s use of force, according to her claim for $250,000 that the Town Attorney rejected recently.
Now her attorney Jesse Showalter said he plans to file a suit on her behalf against the town in early April.
According to the rejected claim, the incident occurred last April 24 around 11 p.m. when Officer Nathan Martin said he spotted a black Chrysler 300C speeding and running a red light near Cooper and Elliott roads.
Martin said in his report that he clocked it going 60 mph on a portion of Elliot that was transiting from 45 to 35 mph.
“Before I could initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, it swerved back into the median and into the number one lane of oncoming westbound traffic and accelerated at a high rate of speed to pass a white sedan in front of it,” Martin said. “The vehicle then swerved back into the number one lane of eastbound traffic. That is when I turned on my overhead emergency lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop.”
Martin said the Chrysler briefly sped up and swerved into a different lane before stopping in the Gilbert Elementary School driveway.
Martin’s body camera footage from the time he activated his sirens to when he shut it off lasts about 18 seconds. The footage did not show anything leading to the stop. Gilbert patrol cars are not equipped with dash cameras, according to police.
“What led to the stop is not the issue,” Showalter said. “I don’t know all the details of it and for the purpose of this, it’s irrelevant to me.”
Instead, he focused on Martin’s conduct when the Chrysler stopped.
The camera shows Martin approaching the Chrysler and shouting out commands, “Yo! hands out the window, hands out the f*****g window! Get out the f*****g car!”
The teen, seen in her red prom dress, remains seated in her car and asks why she was being stopped. The Gilbert Sun News is not identifying her because she is a minor.
Martin then reaches through the open driver window and yanks open the door, prompting her to say, “Hey, you’re not allowed to do that.”
Martin responds that he can and she continues her protest.
“Get out of the car now!” Martin says as the teen eventually turns to her right to unbuckle herself.
Martin then grabs her by her left wrist and she tells him, “Stop pulling on me. I don’t know why you are grabbing me.”
Martin repeats his command to get out and she says she will once he gets his hands off of her.
The exchange goes on for a few seconds until Martin yanks the girl by her wrist out from the car and onto the ground.
She gets up and screams, “Don’t touch me!” and begins to struggle.
“Get on the ground now,” Martin commands as she continues to fight against his grasp.
She then falls down, loudly crying after Martin uses his right leg to sweep her feet from beneath her and cause her to fall face first onto the ground.
“Hands behind your back,” he repeatedly tells her as she sobs uncontrollably.
He briefly holds the back of her neck with his right hand as he handcuffs her left wrist and then grabs the other wrist, repeatedly telling her, “Put your hands behind your back.”
“Why are you doing this?” she screams as he arrests her for failure to obey.
She tells him he can’t do that to her, and says he can, adding, “You listen when I tell you something.”
He then tells her to get up and asks if she is OK. She screams that she can’t get up, yelling, “get off of me!”
“Let go of me, you’re hurting me,” she screams repeatedly as he tells her to settle down.
As he escorts her to his patrol car, she continues screaming, “Get your hands off me!”
Showalter said Martin didn’t ask for the teen’s license or registration but immediately approached her in an aggressive manner.
“It’s a traffic violation and police don’t have a right to use physical force to deal with somebody who’s violated a civil traffic code,” Showalter said.
Martin in his report said that due to his training and experience, he immediately recognized “all of the driving behavior to be consistent with a possible DUI driver and consistent with those of a driver who is not going to yield to a traffic cop.”
He said due to “the high-risk nature of the stop and erratic behavior of the vehicle, I removed my duty firearm and held it at a low ready, not pointing it in the direction of the vehicle.”
He said he holstered his handgun once he saw the driver’s hands.
The department released 21 redacted bodycam videos from Martin and eight other officers that were blurred and at times the conversations silenced.
Showalter in his claim called the encounter “terrorizing.”
“This unnecessary use of force, physical assault and police brutality happened within 20 seconds of Officer Martin coming into contact with the calm and cooperative (teen),” he said.
Showalter noted that the teenager was of average stature and build for her age while Martin towered over and easily overpowered her.
Using footage from Martin’s bodycam, Showalter said comments the officer made to the teen showed he “realized that the force he had used was unnecessary and unjustified.”
“So, I am sorry if I came at you a little hot and heavy, OK?” Martin tells the teen while he is driving her to get booked. “Really, I apologize. I didn’t know it was a car full of girls that just came from their prom.”
He then tells her that people who drove like she did generally have been drinking alcohol and likely won’t stop for police.
“So, I apologize for coming at you a little hot and heavy, OK? But that is why that happened and now we know you got to listen, OK?” Martin says. “So, I apologize on my part – for coming at you like that. I got to do what I got to do. …. I’m sorry for throwing you on the ground but you got to listen, alright? It’s nothing personal.”
Two girls in the car with the driver and a second car with teenage boys also leaving from the same prom at Poston Butte High School in San Tan Valley were at the scene. All were questioned if they had consumed alcohol, which they responded no. The teen driver also told police she didn’t consume alcohol or any illegal substances and a female officer said in tests the teen “did not exhibit signs of alcohol or drug influence.”
The girl was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, interfering with a police officer, speeding and reckless driving. She was fingerprinted, photographed and released to her mother.
Showalter called “extremely shocking” the Gilbert Police Office of Professional Standards’ findings about the arrest.
According to Gilbert Police, Martin was exonerated on the allegation of improper force. But it sustained Martin’s use of “discourtesy, disrespectful, profane language/gestures directly or indirectly to any member or citizen” and “unsatisfactory performance and/or unwilling to perform assigned job responsibilities.”
For that, Martin received 20 hours suspension.
“This officer ripped a minor in her prom dress out of the car and throws her to the ground,” Showalter said. “They viewed it and they are fine with all of that. But they say his language was impolite and unprofessional. That is most insane thing I’ve ever heard if.
“Lot of people who I know are OK with people saying rather rude things to them but not OK with being physically thrown to the ground and being ripped out of a car because of a traffic violation.”
Asked if the teen being Hispanic may have played a role in the officer’s demeanor, Showalter said, “I certainly think that is an issue.”
“It’s hard to think what is going on in an officer’s head,” he said. “But what I see on the video, you have an officer who’s being completely out of control. His emotions are not in check, he is angry, he started outs screaming and gets angrier as he goes along.”
Martin has been on the Gilbert Police force since 2018 and during that time has received five other complaints against him, according to department records.
A July 2021 complaint against him included out-of-duty use of force and failure to report any use of force to a supervisor, where were unfounded, according to Gilbert Police.
In the claim, Showalter charged that Martin’s conduct “demonstrate that the Town of Gilbert failed to train and supervise him regarding the use of force.”
“The Town of Gilbert cannot comment on subjects of pending or anticipated litigation, but all uses of force are formally reviewed to ensure employees are following policy and guidelines set by the department,” said Paul Alaniz, police spokesman and officer.
Showalter’s claim stated that the teen “sustained numerous physical and psychological injuries from being yanked out of her car, slammed onto the asphalt, and having her face shoved into the street by Officer Martin. Her physical injuries include, but are not limited to, various bruises and abrasions on her wrists, forearms, ankles, bruising on her forearms, and calves.”
In one video, the teen complains of injury to her right arm but declines medical attention.
Showalter pointed out that the teen has no prior criminal history but as a result of her encounter with Martin, she “continues to suffer emotional and physical pain, trauma, distress, and loss of enjoyment of life.”
In the claim, he said the teen “once looked to law enforcement as men and women she could turn to if she was afraid and in need of help. Now law enforcement presence makes her feel anxious and fearful.”
Gilbert Police filed the case against the teen in juvenile court, but the Juvenile Division of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office declined prosecution because the teen was close to her 18th birthday. It asked Gilbert Police to instead wait until the girl turned 18 and file the case with adult court.
Police spokeswoman Brenda Carrasco said. “In an effort towards prosecutorial and judicial economy, (her) charges will instead be routed to the Gilbert Prosecutor’s Office for review of adult misdemeanor charging.”
Showalter said the teen’s case is similar to that of another client of his, Andy Dominguez, who was a security guard when Scottsdale Police stopped him for a U-turn. Showalter has filed a federal suit against Scottsdale and two officers for excessive force.
At the time of the traffic stop, Dominguez was thrown to the ground and slammed face first into the pavement, after police said he was resisting arrest.
“He’s Hispanic,” Showalter said. “The officer just started antagonizing Andy and challenging him and ultimately attacks him and pulls him out of the car.
“The officer for whatever reason, I don’t know if he was having a bad day or he doesn’t feel like the citizen is giving him enough deference, a very minor infraction and the officer turned it into a violent and traumatic encounter.”