The small office building, nestled just off the road near a medical office and appliance store, looks more like a house where a quiet family might live.
On a Friday night early last spring, Madison Marks, 20, sits in one of the chairs waiting for the phone to ring. The part-time Starbucks barista, who’s dressed in black and rocks blonde streaks through her short brown hair, picks up when a 15-year-old calls to share the troubles that led her to seek help from a stranger.
Marks stops her at one point and asks the requisite question: “On a scale of one to 10, one being you’re OK and 10 being you’d kill yourself right now, how are you feeling?”
Marks is among about 100 volunteers for Teen Lifeline, a teen-run suicide prevention hotline that opened in 1986 – the year after “Surviving,” a controversial Molly Ringwald film portraying teen suicide, aired on primetime television.
In 2003, Teen Lifeline became the first teen-run hotline nationwide accredited by the nonprofit American Association of Suicidology. Teen Lifeline has been growing since then, helping other hotlines receive accreditation while expanding and improving its own services, including a text-based hotline launched in 2016.
It remains Arizona’s only crisis hotline operated by teens.
A 2018 study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranked suicide as the second-leading cause of death for teenagers nationwide. Experts and studies can’t point to one main reason for the high numbers, although many U.S. teenagers are feeling alone despite seeming more connected than ever, thanks to social media and the internet.
Arizona has been hit particularly hard in recent years, with its teen suicide rate surpassing those in more than half the other states.
A 2019 United Health Foundation report showed that from 2017 to 2019, the suicide rate for ages 15 to 19 rose 17 percent – to 13 deaths per 100,000 teens from 11.1 deaths – well above the national rate of 10.5 deaths per 100,000.
Kelli Donnley Williams, a suicide prevention specialist in Arizona, said the state’s increase in teen suicides mirrors national trends, especially in states west of Mississippi River, where “the thread that seems to weave through everyone’s suicide story is one of isolation and loneliness.”
The trained volunteers work shifts from 3 to 9 p.m., answering calls and texts. Some come to the hotline in sweatpants, their smartphones loaded with Netflix, YouTube and other apps so they can watch movies between calls. Others are still dressed in school uniforms and use free moments to finish assignments in notebooks and on laptops.
They work under the supervision of clinicians, who train volunteers and sit with them during calls, offering words of assurance and writing notes to help the teen operator when needed.
The teens aren’t there to give advice. They try to calm the callers and, mostly, just listen.
Marks tries not to let her mind wander during calls. Occasionally, something a caller says reminds Marks of her own struggles and takes her back to her own dark times. These are the moments that remind her of how much having someone to talk to can improve a situation.
“You can hear a difference in the caller’s voice, when they’re like, ‘Thank you, you helped me so much,’” Marks said. “And, really, all we did was listen when they felt like they had no hope at all.”
Although no research has been done on the effectiveness of peer-to-peer hotlines with regard to teen suicide, Madelyn Gould, a researcher specializing in suicide prevention lines at Columbia University Medical Center, said there’s promise in the format because teenagers are more likely to turn to peers during mental health struggles.
A main reason, she said, is that teenagers often believe they’ll be better understood by someone who might have had the same experiences.
“It’s not the only thing (to combat youth suicide), it’s not going to be the main thing,” Gould said. “But it has the potential to be a way to get kids into help that ordinarily wouldn’t have that would be missed with all through the cracks and have a safety net.”
The success of peer hotlines, she said, is largely dependent on the preparation of its volunteers. She suggested hotlines follow Teen Lifeline’s example and train volunteers on active listening, collaborative problem solving and the ability to connect with callers.
It takes two months to two years to train a volunteer to work at Teen Lifeline. The rigorous, three-phase training includes two weekend seminars, speakers from organizations the hotline refers callers to and thorough role playing and practice calls. Although the process is lengthy, volunteers say every step is necessary for the job they’re preparing to do.
The second phase is the longest – six to 52 weeks – and focuses on six areas: suicide, pregnancy, relationship violence, runaways, abuse and sexuality, which are the issues that come up most frequently on the hotline and drive many of the callers to consider suicide.
Clinicians rotate through the call room supervising volunteers and teaching trainees intervention tactics for each problem area. Modules on the six focus areas end with a role-playing exercise in which trainees are tested on their ability to have a conversation that meets Teen Lifeline’s strict standards.
“They don’t have to be counselors,” said Nikki Kontz, clinical director of Teen Lifeline. “They just have to learn how to be themselves and use good communication skills.”
Kontz said her group’s volunteers are taught skills that behavioral health experts typically learn in graduate school programs. They practice how to actively listen, solve problems, show empathy and build relationships with callers to guide the caller to what a good next step would look like.
They learn the techniques during the second phase of training, by practicing phone calls, discussing with the clinician team what might happen during calls and watching situational videos of what callers may be experiencing.
Learning to apply these skills to callers isn’t too hard for the volunteers because so many of them have friends who are going through similar problems, or they’ve been through the issues themselves. For callers, it should feel as though they’re talking to a friend.
“We are not an advice hotline,” Kontz said.
Even after the three phases are complete, volunteers can remain in training until they’re confident enough to take calls. It typically takes 80 to 100 hours of training for teens to be cleared to work the hotline, Kontz said.
Kontz said calls and texts increased as the COVID-19 outbreak began and continued to rise in the following months. Although the subjects of calls were mostly the same, she said, callers felt added stresses from the pandemic.
“We’re also dealing with the reality of what’s being affected immediately: graduation is nonexistent, (and) when you’ve worked so hard for something and to have that taken away, it’s heartbreaking,” Kontz said.
Those added stresses, including the loss of prom and other typical school activities, made it clear to Kontz that the volunteers needed the hotline as much as it needed them.
“They don’t have the outlet of school,” she said. “This is the time where the reason we exist is very evident: we exist for them as well as them to be there for callers.”
When they’re not answering calls or texts from teenagers in crisis, some volunteers alternate between napping on the bean bag chair and answering Snapchats on their phones. Some do schoolwork and browse the internet. Others talk – with each other and the supervisors – going quickly from hotline-related topics to debating who rules the foosball table.
The volunteers are discreet about their work, making it hard to tell whether one is writing an essay or answering a hotline text until they ask for a second opinion on a message or need help crafting a response.
Gregory, a senior at Brophy College Preparatory, became a peer counselor in 2018 after seeing Teen Lifeline’s information on the back of his school ID, which is one of the organization’s initiatives to expand its community presence.
Eva, a sophomore at Scottsdale Prep, began training in November 2019, after realizing she was the “friend group problem solver.” She has considered being a counselor when she grows up.
“I’ve always enjoyed helping people, or knowing that they’re happier feeling better about something. So I really like being able to know that (callers are), in a better and safer place,” she said.
All the volunteers at Teen Lifeline have the desire to help their peers, but the similarities end there in a lot of cases, Kontz said.
“The kids that are attracted here, really the thing that unites them is that they want to help, but they look very different from each other,” she said.
“(They) probably would never talk to each other at school. But here they get to know each other on a different level; they get to be a more genuine part of who they are, versus who they have to be at school or on social media.”
If you or someone you know is in need of help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text 741-741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor right away. Or, contact Teen Lifeline directly at 602-248-8336 (TEEN).
This story was produced in partnership with the Arizona Community Foundation.