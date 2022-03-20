A teacher, a pastor and a former cop are among the members of an 11-member task force handpicked to address social welfare issues in Gilbert.
The Community Engagement Task Force met for the first time March 7 for introductions and to learn about each other’s strengths to help them accomplish their mission: identifying gaps and resources in Gilbert to help those suffering from violence, mental and financial struggles and acceptance in the community.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Councilwoman Kathy Tilque, Council’s liaison to the group. “There are times people don’t think these things happen in Gilbert but they do.”
Tilque said 84 people applied to serve on the ad-hoc group. Council appointed Iya Affo, Chris Curley, Katie Hackett, Amy Holstein, Alexandra Rodriguez, Javier Rodriguez, Christine Sabel, Sean Warren and Heather Watts as members while Suzanne Lunt and Bus Obayomi are serving as alternates.
Tilque said the group’s purpose was not just to talk but “moving the needle in our community.”
The advisory group is tasked with tackling domestic violence, mental health and suicide prevention, homelessness and low-income challenges, human and sex trafficking and ensuring Gilbert is a welcoming and inclusive community.
Tilque said for the first four or five meetings the group will do a deep dive into each of the topics to identify what needs to be done to create change.
The social issues were identified as top concerns in a Community Needs Assessment commissioned by the Town. Gilbert’s first Community Needs Assessment in 2014 resulted in the 2018 opening of the Heritage Resource Center, where most services such as medical, dental, counseling and others are free to families in need.
“There’s a huge disconnect with what’s available here versus the rest of the Valley,” said Alexandra Rodriguez, a mental-health therapist. “Hopefully, we’ll bring more services to town.”
Warren, a pastor with a Gilbert church, said joining the group was personal as he had a brother who was homeless and died of fentanyl addiction.
“I want to make the Town more compassionate,” he said.
Watts, a mental-health therapist, said she is passionate about helping people who she sees struggle with so much hurt.
“I find lot of the time people don’t know how to help,” she said. “I want to learn more to be the bridge so people can know how they can help.”
Javier Rodriguez, an SRP employee, said the issues before the group “hit home for me.”
He said he has a teenage daughter who is going through some things and that there is a lack of help available in the community.
Hackett, a Realtor, wanted to address human and sex trafficking. “I was sex trafficked at 17,” she said.
The bulk of the group’s time at the meeting was spent interacting with a Gilbert business consultant who helped identified their strengths that they bring to the task force.
“The role that you play in Gilbert will have significant impact,” JW Rayhons told the group. “You are at the beginning stages of something absolutely wonderful. You are part of something bigger; you’re part of a mission.”
After going around the room with each member listing their strengths, accomplishments and challenges, Rayhons told them, “Your strengths make you unique and the more you live by them, the stronger you will be.
“This is a very strong task force. Understand where you are strong and leverage each other. What you do now will show up years from now. I am thrilled as a resident of Gilbert you all accepted the responsibility to be part of this task force.”
Talks about resurrecting the Town’s Human Rights Commission came about two years ago following weekly protests between Black Lives Matter supporters and pro-police/Trump groups not far from the Municipal Complex.
The Town held a three-day listening session with the community and some people called for bringing back the HRC, which was to address diversity issues and was disbanded after 2017. The HRC was formed shortly after a 1999 beating of a teenager by a white supremacist group of high schoolers in Gilbert called the Devil Dogs.