Communication is key for Gilbert businesses looking to survive in a topsy-turvy economy wrought by COVID-19.
The Gilbert Chamber of Commerce and Gilbert Office of Economic Development presented a webinar last Thursday with marketing tips for local businesses. Seventy-one people registered for the event and 27 signed in.
“A big thing is to keep your brand’s presence,” said Ben Kalkman of ROCKET Media in Gilbert.
Kalkman shared three marketing themes that took into account market conditions and consumer behavior: “hibernate,” “pivot” and “maintain.”
Businesses that fall into the “hibernate” category were forced to shut down by state order, such as entertainment, travel and sports, Kalkman said.
With plenty of time on hand as they hunker down to slow the money bleed, those businesses need to think ahead, he said.
“Work on your post-COVID-19 plan,” he said. “How will you rise from this? How will you let customers know you are back?”
He said when the crisis passes, finances will still be tight but the pent-up demand for their services will be “quite high.”
He said some tactics to consider include revising their message to be more relatable to post-COVID-19 customers and offer promotions to get their customers back.
The “pivot” group includes businesses, such as restaurants, that have their lights on but can’t operate normally, according to Kalkman.
He suggested they utilize digital platforms, communicating with their clients at least once a week.
“Look past today,” he said. “Work on a come-back day. There will be a day when things come back to normal.”
The “maintain” group are businesses that continue as usual with some twists such as medical, grocery and delivery services.
“The strategy here as I can see is to adjust your message to be more or less compassionate,” such as tell clients what they are doing to keep them and their employees safe, he said.
The tactics he suggested for these companies include being ethical and generous and not taking advantage of the crisis.
“It’s OK to grow, it’s not a bad thing,” he said. “Do it for the right reasons.”
He also reminded businesses not to forget their employees at this time and that a gift and even a hand-written note goes a long way these days.
Jasmine Holmes of 910 West said direct communication with customers is more important than ever.
If a business finds it has stalled, it’s the perfect time to pick up the phone and call customers, she suggested.
Emails are fine but make sure the message is not COVID-19 related because most of those are going directly to people’s spam folder. Instead, the message should be related to the business such as changes in store hours or store procedures, she said.
Dani Kahn of Higher Grounds Roastery and Cafe offered tips for food service businesses like restaurants.
She advised they sign up for delivery apps such as Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats.
She said lots of restaurants are posting to social media and she advised posting at least twice a day with texting, memes and heart-to-heart videos. She suggested a few free apps to help with social media, including Canva and YouCut.
With the bombardment of emails “cutting through the noise to connect with audiences online is more important than ever,” said Ryan Quinn. CEO and founder of BrightGuest, a digital marketing platform.
He said texting was more effective in reaching customers than email and that a survey found nine out of 10 people want to hear from a brand via text.
Alex Quinn, who heads up Customer Success at BrightGuest, said 90 percent of people will read a text message within three minutes of receiving it.
She also suggested including offers to encourage people to sign up for texts.
Eric Reber of Speedpro Imaging Mesa-Gilbert gave a presentation on the importance of signs in conveying a message and in promoting a business.
Kiley Phillips with the Town’s Office of Economic Development said the town is helping local merchants in a number of ways, including setting up an interactive map where business owners and nonprofits can add their information and get support from the public. The map is at experience.arcgis.com/experience/2c7c9500faa64a328fdcba91eaff43d0/
To view the hour-long webinar, go to Gilbert Chamber of Commerce at gilbertaz.com/covid-19.