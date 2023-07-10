Gilbert likes to brag when it comes to its top rankings for safest city in the country, best place to live in Arizona and best city to raise a family in the West.
But don’t expect the town to crow about its placement on WalletHub.com’s list last week that put Gilbert near the bottom in the country for its recreational offerings.
Gilbert ranked 90th in the country and landed dead last among the seven Arizona cities that made the “2023’s Best & Worst Cities for Recreation” list.
Asked for reaction, town Parks and Recreation Director Robert Carmona issued a statement that said, in part: “Parks and recreation development plays a vital role in enhancing the quality of life in our communities. It not only fosters physical and mental well-being but also strengthens social bonds and promotes a sense of belonging.” He also encouraged residents to participate in the town’s master plan for recreation and parks.
To determine the communities where recreation is a high priority, the personal financial website ranked the 100 largest U.S. cities across four key dimensions – entertainment and recreational facilities, costs, quality of parks and weather. It then evaluate the four dimensions using 48 relevant metrics such as number of attractions, average fee for a fitness club and park playgrounds per capita.
According to Dr. Stephanie West with James Madison University, the top five indicators of determining the best cities for recreation are the number of parkland acres per 1,000 residents, variety of unique recreational amenities, connectivity of recreation to neighborhoods, the presence of businesses selling recreational merchandise and the financial support of the local parks and recreation department.
“In each case, the quality and equity of facilities and services are also incredibly important,” West noted.
Las Vegas, Nevada, took the top berth on WalletHub’s list, followed by Florida cities Orlando and Tampa, respectively. Among the top 10, Scottsdale came in at No. 6. The other Arizona cities were Tucson at No. 12; Phoenix, No. 18; Glendale, No. 22; Chandler, No. 35; Mesa, No. 43 and Gilbert, No. 90.
According to WalletHub, the best cities have a wide range of leisure activities, both outdoor and indoor. Indoor amenities such as music venues, movie theaters and coffee shops don’t require good weather to enjoy.
Gilbert’s ranking on each of the 48 relevant metrics included 87th for number of attractions, 71st for coffee and tea shops per capita, 96th for tennis courts per capita, 78th for public swimming pools per capita and No. 84 for hiking trails per capita.
The town ranked higher in areas such as taking the top spots for public and municipal golf courses per capita, and affordable 4.5-plus star restaurants, No. 13 for presence on TripAdvisor’s Top 25 Parks list and No. 14 for movie costs.
WalletHub stated that neighborhood parks are one of the most beneficial types of recreation a municipality can offer because they increase the value of homes located within 500 to 600 feet of one, reduce healthcare costs annually and lower the overall costs of air pollution.
Gilbert offers over 600 acres of open space, 37 park ramadas and a riparian area.
The town in 2019 debuted the initial phases of the 115-acre Desert Sky and 272-acre Gilbert Regional parks. It kicked off its public outreach this spring to solicit feedback on amenities for the rest of the regional park.
WalletHub’s ranking aside, Gilbert has plenty to boast about when it comes to its Parks and Recreation Department.
The department is recognized by the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies for “superior standards for operation, management and services to the community.” The department earned the accreditation in 2020 and is up for review in spring 2025.
Currently just 193 park and recreation agencies in the country are accredited by CAPRA, which provides the potential for external financial support and savings to the public and holds an organization accountable to the public.
Cactus Yards also was named “Outstanding Park of the Year” for four years in a row by the United States Specialty Sport Association.
The sports facility with its eight scaled-down replicas of famous ballparks and an indoor fieldhouse, received the highest scores across the board on park amenities, cleanliness, field conditions and more.
Because parks and recreation projects are costly and long-term endeavors, Dr. Andrew Burnstine of Lynn University gave some cost-effective ways for local authorities to improve them.
Burnstine suggested creating or expanding the use of solar power and other renewable energy sources at the parks and facilities, creating “Adopt-a-Park” programs where the public donate resources to improve the look of local parks and recreation areas and including dog parks. Gilbert has two dog parks for the use of its 280,000 residents.
Matthew Ebbott, a senior lecturer at Western Colorado University, however, cautioned local authorities on what he called the biggest mistake they can make when it comes to building and maintaining parks and rec facilities, which is dedicating a lot of resources to fads.
“Does this new sport have enough interest? Is there staying power with the level of participation, or will it fade out?” Ebbott said. “I love pickleball, and the question becomes, ‘How many courts does a park need? How much will they be used during peak times, and what will the usage be like off-peak?’
“My local park just removed 10 horseshoe pits because everyone plays cornhole instead. The mistake lies in determining what is a trend and what is a fad,” he said.
“There are far fewer tennis courts now than in the ‘80s, as interest has dropped. So, it is important to consider new sports and how much you want to invest financially and dedicate in terms of space.”