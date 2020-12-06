All students attending Gilbert Public Schools campuses are back in hybrid learning beginning Monday through winter break.
The Governing Board on Nov. 4 adopted guidelines that determined the type of learning for each school based on the number of active COVID-19 cases on that particular campus. Higley Unified School District’s board did the same last week.
The GPS guidelines call for a district-wide return to hybrid when two of three state health benchmarks – 100 cases per 100,000 residents, more than 10 percent positive tests and over 10 percent hospital visits with COVID-like symptoms – for GPS boundaries show a substantial spread of the virus for two consecutive weeks.
“I anticipate us meeting that criteria this Thursday when the metrics come out from the Department of Health as well as Maricopa County,” Superintendent Shane McCord told the Governing Board at the Dec. 1 work study. “We will be going hybrid starting Monday, Dec. 7 and that would last through the rest of the semester and that will take us up to and through finals and into winter break.”
The data subsequently released by the county health department showed the district with substantial spread in two benchmarks – 493 cases per 100,000 and 12.98 percent positivity.
Gilbert last week reported it had 10,727 total positive cases, which was 4.3 percent of the county’s total. Of the town’s six largest zip codes, 85295 had the most cases with 2,122, followed by 85234 with 2,181 cases.
Under hybrid learning, students are split alphabetically by their last name with one group in classrooms Mondays and Thursdays and the other Tuesdays and Fridays. All students learn at home on Wednesdays.
McCord said that as the cases continue to trend upward, staff will monitor the data through winter break, which is Dec. 21-31, and make a determination what model of learning will take place when school resumes in January.
“I can’t tell you what it will look like,” he said. “But I have my suspicions.”
He recommended that the board meet Dec. 30 if all-virtual learning needs to take place.
Board member Reed Carr, however, said it was premature to look at a return to remote learning.
Carr said the information from experts is constantly changing and pointed to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s action last week to shorten the COVID-19 quarantine to 7-10 days from 14.
He said medical experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, are recommending schools keep students in the classrooms. He also referenced a news conference held in early November where Dr. Cara Christ, who heads the state Health Services Department, stated that teen suicides have surpassed last year’s numbers.
“I feel strongly students need to be in the classroom,” Carr said. “They need it for their mental health, for their well-being.”
He said the board’s decision Nov. 4 was based on the recommendations that were in place at that time.
“The recommendations we are getting from local, state and national leaders continue to change,” he said. “I’m not willing at this point based on the information we have today to jump into a discussion of do we start going back online in January. I think our direction needs to continue to be how do we keep students in-person consistent with all the experts.”
Carr said if teachers are able to get the COVID-19 vaccination “than it changes our whole discussion for January.”
Gov. Doug Ducey in a news conference last Wednesday announced that vaccine doses were expected in Arizona in mid to late December, pending FDA approval, and that the first priority will go to teachers, health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities and other “vulnerable’’ populations.
Board President Charles Santa Cruz agreed with Carr that it was too soon to decide what will happen with learning in January because of the virus’ unpredictability.
“Hybrid is the right choice for the next few weeks,” said board member Jill Humpherys, who added the emails she has received are divided on the issue. “What we need is action by the governor for a curfew or to provide so things are not out of control and have a mitigation strategy.”
She also advised parents to reach out to their children to see if they are struggling.
The increasing cases prompted HUSD’s Governing Board last Wednesday to put a mitigation plan in place with triggers for a return to remote learning. The vote was 4-0 with Greg Wojtovich absent.
The district’s site-by-site plan will be based on the number of positive active cases reported on each campus on the HUSD dashboard.
For preschools and elementary schools, the cases would need to reach 2 percent of the campus population, middle schools, 1.5 percent and high schools, 1 percent.
Remote learning is triggered if a school has three consecutive school days where the percentage of active cases meets or exceeds those thresholds or if trending data suggest active cases will do so soon.
Higley’s 16 campuses last week were not even close to meeting those triggers. There were a total of 18 cases district-wide with Williams Field High School reporting the most cases at six.
HUSD boundaries, however, were in the red or substantial spread in two of the three health benchmarks – 512 cases per 100,000 and 13.12 percent positivity, according to Maricopa County data.
“This is different than what happened under the executive order that had us go into school closure,” Associate Superintendent Dawn Foley told the board. “This is a mitigation strategy if we find we have concern about the number of rising cases that are sustaining.”
She added the plan would be trumped by any state directive suspending in-person learning.
Foley acknowledged that most students learn better in person and that social-emotional learning and connections are essential for students and hard to replicate through a screen.
Should a school need to transition to remote learning, the closure will be for a full school week, Monday to Friday, which would cause minimal adverse impact on in-person learning, according to staff. But if cases continue to rise or the positivity rates sustain during the closure, remote learning could be extended.
If a campus were to close, all activities, including sports and clubs also would close, according to David Loutzenheiser, secondary education executive director.
Loutzenheiser said the district will submit a waiver to the state education department for exemption from having to provide support services on site during the closure. He said that way, students won’t be congregating.
Seven people spoke at the Higley meeting, six asking the board to keep schools opened.
Christin Willson-Gomez, a special education teacher at Bridges Elementary, said she has three children in the district, one who is special needs student.
“As a mom, I can’t tell you how much I appreciate the fact that you all gave him the opportunity to go to school because online teaching for him is a huge struggle like many special-education kids,” she said. “Even though the staff tried with aides’ support or the extra support that the teachers were trying to give him, it was awful.
“For the first time in my life having an autistic child, I thought I was going to have to do something for his mental stability because he needs to have in-person. He needs to have that connection with a person, even his peers. Without that connection, he struggles,” Willson-Gomez said.
She said school was a safe place for kids and as a teacher, she knows that the classrooms are disinfected and the students follow the rules such as wearing their masks.
Rebecca Shaver said schools are the safest place for children to be and closing them won’t stop community spread of the virus as long as people are still going out to bars and restaurants.
And Heather Maez said her daughter, who attends Cooley Middle School saw her grades dropped when the district initially went to remote learning in March.
“In-person learning is so incredibly effective for her,” said Maez, who added her daughter was once again earning almost all As.
Board member Scott Glover said in order to keep schools open, everyone must do their part, including wearing masks, washing hands, not holding large gatherings and staying home when sick.
He added that he’s seen people easing up on safety protocols such as a man he saw who wore his mask on his chin in a store or some parents at a recent HUSD game.
“A group of parents visited our school and were in the stands,” Glover said. “They weren’t adhering to the mask protocols and they were asked politely by security and instead of adhering to that so that we all would be safe, and sports could continue for our kids they decided to chant, ‘mask police, go away.’ These are the people we have to be angry with. They are the people who are ruining it for all of us.”
He suggested people need to write the governor to ask him to close down some businesses in order to preserve schools.
“What I hope people didn’t take away from looking at our dashboard is that you can relax now,” Glover said. “We have got to keep our foot on the gas pedal here. When I hear people saying kids don’t get COVID or they’re not carriers, kids do get it, more than a million American kids have gotten it.
“They can transmit and it’s dangerous to suggest otherwise. But these are not magical numbers. This is the result of hard work. Our numbers are low compared to the outside community because of the Herculean effort of our staff and I would say some responsible parenting and a massive investment in things like air filters and cleaning supplies. So if we are to stay open, we cannot be complacent or cavalier about these numbers.
“They’re serious and there are triggers now. Tonight is a call to the community that we’re fighting the clock for time until a vaccine gets here.”