The Town of Gilbert is back on target to begin selling its first batch of the $515-million transportation bond this month now that a legal holdup is gone.
The Arizona Supreme Court last week denied hearing a case that sought to invalidate the November election but until that action, the bond was in limbo.
“We are grateful for the Arizona Supreme Court’s quick decision that allows us to stay on track with our original timeline,” spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison said. “We are excited to move forward in this process and utilize these voter-approved bonds to provide critical infrastructure improvements for the community.”
She said that Council will consider authorizing the sale of bonds at Tuesday’s meeting.
Once approved, plans are to begin marketing bonds on Wednesday with the goal of selling the bonds the week of April 18, Harrison said.
Resident Jim Torgeson sued last year to void the election because he claimed the Town targeted his anti-bond signs and removed them, which swayed the outcome – the measured passed by 164 votes.
Torgeson lost at trial and the appellate court wouldn’t hear his case so he filed for review with the Arizona Supreme Court in December. The higher court issued its ruling last Tuesday.
Torgeson, who is running in the Aug. 2 primary for one of four open Council seats, referred questions to his attorney.
“It’s very disappointing that the Court refused to review this matter,” said attorney Tim LaSota, who represented Torgeson. “We fear that the Court’s failure to allow a path for relief will lead to more instances of government illegally clamping down on free speech.
“If the only potential consequence for free speech violations is money damages then anything government has to pay can simply be put on the tab of the taxpayers.”
Town staff in the financial retreat in March told the Council if the court didn’t take action soon, there was the risk of higher interest rates for Gilbert, which planned on selling $200 million in the first issuance.
Shortly after the retreat, the Town filed a motion with the state supreme court asking it to expedite its decision on Torgeson’s case, which was granted.
At the retreat, Finance Director Kelly Pfost said the feds are expected to raise interest rates five to seven times this year to help rein in inflation and each quarter-percent hike would mean an additional $6 million in interest on the $200 million that the Town will have to pay.
Plans are to close on the $200-million sale in May and have money in hand to fund transportation projects, Pfost had said.
Projects to be funded by the bond are meant to improve safety and reduce congestion on the roadways.
Priority projects include connecting Ocotillo Road with a bridge that spans over Regional Park, building out the fiber optic network, reconstructing Guadalupe Road and designing and building new trail crossings.
Also, top on the list is constructing the Vaughn Ventilator, a low-speed roadway project that is expected to help relieve congestion downtown.
It was vital for the still-growing Town to see the bond pass in November.
In the last two decades, Gilbert voters have approved four different transportation-related bonds totaling $363 million – all spent.
The last transportation bond approved was in 2007 for $174 million.