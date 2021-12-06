Gilbert Public Schools cafeterias are getting hit with a double whammy – a 400 percent uptick in the number of meals served to students over last year and a global disruption in basic food item supplies.
Due to the pandemic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture in August extended the free breakfast and lunch program to all students in the country regardless of income level through the 2021-22 school year. GPS is the fifth largest district in the state with roughly 34,000 students.
“Through Oct. 31 and in comparison to last year at the same time, Nutrition Services has served over $1.3 million worth of reimbursable meals,” said Bonnie Betz, assistant superintendent of Business Services at the Nov. 30 Governing Board meeting.
“Last year it was less than $400,000,” Betz continued. So, it’s been a 400-percent increase for both breakfast and lunch due to the universal free breakfast and lunch.”
From July to October 2020, the district prepared 147,887 breakfasts and 333,063 lunches compared with 503,753 breakfasts and 1.2 million lunches for the same time period in 2021, according to school officials.
To stock its pantry, the district has had to go to outside vendors in order to get its hands on more eggs, cereal, hamburger patties, chicken tenders and the like needed to prepare the meals.
The board last week approved a $600,000 emergency procurement for supplies from Sam’s Club, Costco, Vistar and Don Lee Farms at $150,000 each.
“These emergency procurements are expected to provide the Gilbert Public Schools Nutrition Services Department with as much flexibility as possible to meet the daily meal requirements for our students,” said district spokeswoman Dawn Antestenis.
The district blamed its contracted providers for lacking the sufficient labor to produce and deliver the goods to GPS.
“We awarded two main suppliers to ensure competition and pricing and neither of them have been able to provide what we’ve needed on a regular basis,” Antestenis said. “We do not pay upfront. We pay as we go based on the product received.”
The district’s anticipated cost for food and related cafeteria supplies in July for this school year included Aspin/Mohave Arizona Food Service at $2.8 million, Shamrock Farms at $450,000, U.S. Foods Inc., $500,000; USDA Foods; $330,000 and $533,000 to shop at grocery stores like Fry’s Food, Bashas’ and Costco.
Antestenis said it was complex detailing all the goods needed to be purchased from the outside vendors but that generally the district is going to Costco, Vistar and Sam’s Club for “fill-in products such as muffins and yogurts and with Don Lee, beef patties.”
Before last week’s vote, the district had already spent approximately $250,000 in emergency procurements from Don Lee Farms, Sysco Foods and JTM Food Group.
The district is expected to be compensated by the federal government for its additional food expenses.
“Reimbursement is received based on the number of meals served and the meals are created using the products ordered,” Antestenis said.
She added that it was uncertain if last week’s board approval for outside purchases will carry the district through the end of the school year.
“We don’t know at this time,” she said. “It depends upon whether or not the supply-chain issues get resolved.
“In spite of supply chain issues that are affecting all school districts nationwide, it remains our priority to ensure we are meeting the needs of our students and families and this process enables us to do this.”
Higley Unified School District has experienced a 267 percent increase in meals year over year from July to October, according to spokeswoman Teresa Joseph.
“As the demand has increased, Chartwells, HUSD’s food-service partner, is looking to expand their team with part-time and full-time positions,” Joseph said.
Schools around the country are dealing with the shortage of food and related cafeteria items in a number of ways from menu substitutions to one district in Alabama reportedly asking parents to send snacks with their children to school or to feed them breakfast before sending them to class.
Some districts, however, don’t have that luxury.
The National Education Association reported that about 30 million public school students rely on school meals as their primary source of daily nutrition.
GPS has nine Title 1 campuses, where there’s a high concentration of students who qualify for free and reduced lunch.
The School Nutrition Association, with over 50,000 members, in June first raised concerns with the USDA about disruption of the supply chain.
In its back-to-school 2021 survey, the national nonprofit reported that 97 percent of school-meal program directors in the country worried about the on-going pandemic’s impact on their ability to procure supplies.
Its members reported problems such as canceled orders, food and supply shortages, product substitutions, price increases, delayed and canceled deliveries – often with little or no advance notice, according to SNA.
The USDA in late September addressed the challenges with actions that included not penalizing schools if they can’t meet the federal-meal standards due to supply-chain issues and distributing nearly $1.5 billion in relief funds to help K-12 meal programs with supply-chain disruptions.