Cactus Yards’ first year under the town’s control brought in $2.9 million in direct spending to Gilbert, thanks largely to youth sports, an Arizona State University study found.
The study, developed jointly with the town tourism and recreation staff, provides data and insight into how tournament visitors are using Gilbert businesses, restaurants and hotels during promoter-run tournaments at the sports facility near Elliot and Power roads.
“Embrace the people coming to your town,” ASU’s Dr. Eric Legg told the Parks and Recreation Board at its June 8 meeting. “They spend money and they might move here.”
Gilbert re-opened the facility, formerly dubbed Big League Dreams, on Feb. 9, 2019 with its new moniker. It had been closed for nearly two years for major repairs after Gilbert took back management of the town-owned venue that features scaled-down replicas of eight major pro baseball fields.
Some 93,000 players participated in the 50 events, mostly youth tournaments, hosted at Cactus Yards from February 2019 to February 2020, according to the study.
“It’s a good chunk of people coming into Gilbert that otherwise would not,” Legg said, adding almost 90,000 players were not from Gilbert.
Altogether Cactus Yards logged 127,000 admissions, which included the players and coaches, according to Legg.
The bulk of the players came from California, he said, adding he expected a larger increase from that state last year during the pandemic because of the shutdown over there.
Not surprising, youth sports brings people and more out-of-state visitors to Gilbert compared with adult tournaments, according to Legg.
The study found that the average group size is four people and youth tournament visitors on average spend $481.50, which includes food, gas, entertainment and lodging.
They’re highly educated and have high incomes, which are not surprising because it’s expensive to play youth sports, Legg said.
About two-thirds of the youth tournament survey responders reported having a four-year degree or higher and having an annual household income over $150,000.
“These are folks with money coming to Gilbert to spend it,” he said.
Adult tournament visitors on average spend $194.60. They tend to come in the summer and are more local, according to Legg.
The study reported that for 31 percent of youth tournament visitors, it’s an overnight trip. They stay on average three days with 13 percent staying overnight in Gilbert and 17 percent staying overnight outside Gilbert in cities such as Chandler, Mesa, Tempe and Phoenix. Legg noted that lodgings in Gilbert are sold out during youth tournaments at Cactus Yards.
For the remaining 69 percent, it’s a day trip averaging 6.1 hours in Gilbert.
While in town for youth tournaments, popular places to visit included 11 percent going to San Tan Village; 7 percent the Heritage District; 6 percent, Top Golf and 6 percent elsewhere like movie theaters, restaurants and golf resort.
Overall Cactus Yard’s first year of economic impact included $110,000 in local tax revenues, $194,000 in state tax revenues and the creation of 49 full-time equivalent jobs in the local economy, the report stated.
The report also included survey responders’ likelihood in returning to Gilbert for future events and their satisfaction level with their experience in town. Of the 37,071 emails sent, 2,207 valid responses were recorded.
The study reported 85 percent of the youth tournament responders were satisfied or very satisfied with Cactus Yards; 91 percent satisfied or very satisfied with their experience in Gilbert and 89 percent stated they would likely return to Gilbert in the next 12 months for sport tournaments.
Additionally, 40 percent stated they would likely return for family vacations to Gilbert and 32 percent said they would likely return for a night-out.
For adult tournament responders, 85 percent were satisfied or very satisfied with Cactus Yards; 89 percent satisfied or very satisfied with their experience in town; 94 percent would likely return to town in the next 12 months for sport tournaments; 43 percent would likely return for a family vacation and 43 percent would likely return for a night out.
Parks and Recreation Director Robert Carmona noted the cost recovery at the facility was at 80 percent – well above the town’s goal of a 50 percent recovery of its costs. In 2019, it was estimated the town would have to subsidize the Cactus Yards at $1.1 million annually.
Councilwoman Aimee Yentes, who is the liaison to the board, during budget talks this year suggested the town sells Cactus Yards to a private operator, freeing Gilbert from having to subsidize it.
“The Cactus Yards facility is at 100-percent capacity for weekend tournaments and continues to have a positive economic impact on Gilbert and the region,” Carmona later said in an email. “The study will assist the Town in our pursuit of future regional and national tournaments as we highlight the benefits of Gilbert as a destination.”