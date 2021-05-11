The work of some young fashion designers from the East Valley Institute of Technology is being showcased all month at Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Laundry Lab, a student brand within EVIT’s Fashion Design & Merchandising program, is displaying Metamorphx on the second floor of the mall’s newly renovated luxury wing, across the walkway from Macy’s.
Laundry Lab is a student-led, multi-disciplinary design collective in the fashion and design merchandising program at EVIT.
The collective is advised by EVIT fashion instructor Landry Low, an alumna of the EVIT fashion program and the prestigious Pratt Institute design school in New York.
“Equal parts fashion collection and visual merchandising installation, Metamorphx is a reflection on students’ experiences, obstacles and achievements during the past year and a half of social-distancing, quarantining and navigating interactions remotely,” Low said.
The exhibition at Scottsdale Fashion Square is designed to be viewed from windows but soon EVIT’s fashion program will be launching a new website where viewers can experience the exhibit in a more immersive way.
The website will also include an exhibition film produced in collaboration with EVIT’s Video Production program that serves as both a living “look book” and a detailed walk-through of the exhibition and collection.
The website will also have an accompanying online-only pop-up shop of one-of-a-kind garments and accessories made by the students. For updates, follow @LaundryLab_ on Instagram.
With a focus on collaboration, divergent thinking, communication and problem-solving, EVIT’s two-year fashion design and merchandising program allows high school juniors and seniors to explore college and career opportunities in a creative industry.
“This experimental studio environment empowers students to envision, create and pursue a path of passionate productivity,” Low said. “Students successfully complete their EVIT experience with industry credentials, college credit and hands-on technical training, allowing them to become competitive in the global workforce.”
To learn more about the EVIT Fashion Design & Merchandising program: evit.com/fashion.
EVIT is currently enrolling for the 2021-22 school year. Enroll at evit.com/enroll