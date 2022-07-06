A Gilbert group home that was the scene of a patient’s fatal beating by another patient in April 2021 is officially closed for business.
Although Arizona Department of Health Services issued a notice of intent to rescind Tilda Manor’s license to operate back in July 2021, the doors were kept open while the company sought an appeal. After numerous postponements Tilda Manor finally dropped its appeal.
“The Tilda Manor group home on Wildhorse Drive in Gilbert officially had its license revoked by the state,” Mayor Brigette Peterson announced near the end of the June 28 Town Council meeting.
She said town staff met with ADHS regarding Tilda Manor and that “we spent a lot of time discussing how we as a town could support our residents.”
Because Gilbert’s hands are tied as to where these licensed providers decide to locate, the police and fire departments are tracking the number of calls for service at these types of facilities and reporting problem homes to DHS, the regulatory agency.
Chris Lineberry, whose home is 350 feet away from Tilda Manor, is glad to see it go. He’s appeared a number of times before council asking for help in closing the facility down.
“I’m very, very happy to hear that the process has worked,” he said last week. “I’m saddened that it took this long and somebody getting hurt or murdered actually to bring about this change, and it’s my hope that Arizona Department of Public Health and those agencies will be more engaged in monitoring the care of individuals who are entrusted to a group home.”
The case was settled after the parties filed a motion to vacate because the appellant withdrew its appeal, according to the Arizona Office of Administrative Hearings.
As a result, the judge returned the case to DHS and on June 8 issued an order vacating the hearing, the agency said.
Christopher Lambeth, 37, is accused of first-degree murder in the slaying of Steven Howells, 49, on April 12. His case is making its way through the court system.
This was not the first time Lambeth has been accused of murder.
In 2005, he killed his grandparents in their Rillito home in Pima County and was later found guilty but insane. He was reportedly ordered to serve two concurrent life sentences at the Arizona State Hospital in Phoenix but over the years he was transitioned by the state to where he eventually ended up at Tilda Manor.
The day after Howells’ slaying, state health investigators conducted an on-site investigation and eventually found 23 violations, including sloppy record-taking. They also determined that Tilda Manor provided false or misleading information to the health department, which put the home’s residents and employees at risk.
Investigators stated that Tilda Manor implied it was approved to offer a higher degree of care than it was authorized for, which posed a risk to residents, staff and the community if residents were referred for services the facility was not equipped to provide.
The report stated that Tilda Manor failed to ensure that seven of the nine residents were within the facility’s scope of service.
According to the 50-page investigation report, Tilda Manor fell short in a number of areas such as failing to ensure there were enough personnel with the qualifications, skills and knowledge to provide the services, failing to ensure that there were updated treatment plans for some of the residents, failing to maintain a medical record for each patient and failing to ensure residents received continuous protective oversight.
The department stated the company’s repeated violations, the pattern of violations and the severity and number of violations justified the revocation.
Tilda Manor received its license to treat up to 10 patients at the Wildhorse Drive location in 2006 from the state. The company has two other behavioral health locations in Gilbert and two in Mesa.
It was unclear when Lambeth exactly took up residence at the co-ed home, a two-minute drive from San Tan Elementary School. The then-36-year-old had no prior encounters with Gilbert Police until April 12 of last year, when they responded to a disturbance call at the group home and found Howells on the floor in a pool of blood with head trauma.