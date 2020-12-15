A promise by Gov. Doug Ducey to protect state aid for schools during the pandemic is coming up short – and in some cases, a lot short.
Ducey announced in June he was setting aside $370 million in federal cash to cushion schools against budget shortfalls due to anticipated enrollment declines.
“This will ensure budget stability, even with more students participating in distance learning, and provide dollars when students are learning in the traditional classroom setting,’’ the governor said in a press release of his program. Ducey said he recognized “the additional costs in-person learning will bring to districts this school year.’’
In essence, Ducey said his plan would guarantee that schools will have at least 98 percent of the state aid they were getting this past school year.
That is crucial for schools as the cash they get from the state is based on the number of students in attendance. And even with schools being allowed to count children who are in online-only learning situations, the number is off sharply.
Last year, the regular “average daily membership’’ count was 1,117,521.
This year, on Nov. 3, a benchmark for determining aid, the count was down by 3.7 percent.
But the requests for cash from what was dubbed the Enrollment Stability Grant program exceeded the $370 million available. So, when the grants actually were made this past week, it left a lot of districts in the lurch.
Chandler Unified School District wasn’t hit as hard, getting about $14.3 million out of the nearly $15.6 million it expected.
Tempe Union’s $3.5 million fell $2 million short of what it expected, though a spokeswoman said the impact of the lower number would be minimal.
Daniel Scarpinato, the governor’s chief of staff, conceded that schools are getting less than what they thought they would be receiving. But he said, in effect, that the schools should be pleased they’re getting anything at all, as governors in other states have not agreed to any supplemental funding and, in some cases, have cut K-12 dollars in the wake of the pandemic.
Scarpinato said schools are getting less state aid because they just don’t have the same number of children they did before the virus. He said there are multiple reasons, suggesting some of these are the fault of districts themselves and the choices they make.
“One of them is students transferring to schools that are offering in-person learning,’’ Scarpinato said.
He also said there are “massive amounts of digital truancy’’ where students are not logging in and therefore not being counted for attendance.
But Kathy Hoffman, the state superintendent of public instruction, said she believes schools are being shortchanged.
Hoffman said schools made plans based on the promised dollars to fund everything from COVID-19 mitigation strategies to setting up distance learning programs.
“Based on the allocations provided to schools last week, the state has broken that promise,’’ Hoffman said.
Scarpinato said Arizona schools actually got $716 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Everything above the $370 million was specifically earmarked for schools. But Scarpinato said Ducey made the decision to add that additional $370 million out of the state’s allocation to provide additional relief.
Ducey has more federal cash at his disposal.
Of the nearly $1.9 billion appropriation directly to the governor, he sent $400 million to state agencies for their own operations, including salaries. They then used the federal infusion to give some of their budgeted dollars back to the state.
Scarpinato is unapologetic about using those CARES funds for basic state government operations.
“It’s really important for the education community and for public schools that we have budget stability,’’ he said.
Without that, Scarpinato said, Arizona would be in the same position as other states whose economies have been buffeted by the COVID-19 outbreak and spending had to be cut, including on education.
He also said that $370 million is more than the districts would have received through the basic state aid formula.
But the shortage of funds is only part of the issue.
The additional aid was designed to go out on a per-student basis. Put simply, the amount of aid to get them back to that 98 percent level was linked to how many students they were short.
But the governor’s office imposed a cap of $500 per student. So the districts with the biggest losses are not only not getting nowhere close to the 98 percent but are getting a smaller share than some other districts where the attendance losses have not been as great.
Scarpinato said that $500 cap was based on guidance from the U.S. Treasury.
He said if schools are dissatisfied, there is an option: “The best place for this discussion is in the Legislature.”