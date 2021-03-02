The state has stepped in to keep Chandler Gilbert Community College as a COVID-19 vaccination site after the Maricopa County Department of Public Health tried to shut it down.
Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health Services said the state is “avoiding the closure of a successful mass vaccination site and further expanding the state’s nationally recognized model for speeding up vaccine administration.”
The vaccination site at Chandler-Gilbert Community College will begin operating as a state-run location on Wednesday, March 3.
“We’re committed to making the COVID-19 vaccine accessible to all Arizonans. Keeping this successful vaccination site open and operating is an important step,” said Ducey.
“Arizona has called on the federal government to provide our state with more vaccine doses. As more supply becomes available, we’ll be ready to administer the vaccine and protect Arizonans.”
The county planned to end vaccinations at the school even though it is one of the busiest distribution sites.
Dignity Health currently manages the site in collaboration with the county and it will be replaced in partnership with the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and the Maricopa County Community College District.
At full capacity, the Chandler Gibert Community College site will have a similar capacity to State Farm Stadium at 12,000 vaccines per day and can be operated 24/7, state officials said.
Due to the limited amount of vaccine allocated to the state, the site will initially operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will continue to provide the Pfizer vaccine and will be available to provide second doses to individuals who received their first at the site.
Appointments for first and second doses will open for registration at 9 a.m. Monday, March 1.
“A region with well more than half of our state’s population will now have three state-run vaccination sites that position Arizona to vaccinate large numbers rapidly as vaccine supplies expand,” said state health Director Dr. Cara Christ. “Arizona has proven that the state’s nationally recognized model for these vaccination sites is scalable and transferable to other locations. By combining state resources with the support of partners, we can continue getting more doses into the arms of Arizonans.”
ADHS opened the 24/7 State Farm Stadium site Jan. 11 and opened the site at Arizona State University’s Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Feb. 1.
On Feb. 18, ADHS and the University of Arizona marked the conversion of a vaccination site in central Tucson into the first state site serving southern Arizona. Planning is also underway for state-operated sites in western and northern Arizona.
Information about all the vaccination sites across Arizona can be found at azhealth.gov/findvaccine. Those without computer access or needing extra help registering can call 1-844-542-8201 to be connected with an operator who can assist.
People can use the patient portal at podvaccine.azdhs.gov to make an appointment for someone else in a prioritized group, such as someone 65 and older.