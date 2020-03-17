Gilbert’s two school districts managed costs for transportation and administration in 2018-19 better than the previous year but their spending in those areas was still higher than the state average, according to the state Auditor General.
Districts that operate efficiently allocate more of their resources to instruction such as increase teacher pay, hire more teachers or buy more school supplies, the annual report said.
Gilbert Public Schools, one of the largest districts in the state with 33,000 students, saw its transportation cost drop to $4.36 a mile from $4.38 a mile in fiscal year 2018 but it was still considered high by the state.
The average transportation cost for GPS’ peers was $4.02 per mile and $4.29 for the state. The district’s cost per rider, on the other hand, was comparable to its peers and the state at $1,419.
“The number of students riding buses decreased from 2018 to 2019,” explained Dawn Antestenis, district spokeswoman in an email. “The bus routes and distances, however, did not decrease.
“So, the same or slightly increased cost with a lower number of students resulted in the money amount/student increasing. The cost per mile decrease is most likely due to decreases in total fuel expense.”
The district has been trying to get a handle on its transportation cost and last year a hired consultant came up with a number of cost-cutting recommendations, including new bell times for the schools and a revamped bus routing system to reduce the number of buses and drivers needed.
Although the district came in lower than its peers and the state for administration, food and plant operations costs, its administration cost increased to $654 per student – up from $583 the previous year.
Antestenis said two factors caused the increase.
“The first one was due to a correction associated with the accounting of several administrative staff members,” she said. “The change in how existing full-time executive leadership personnel are accounted for caused this overall increase to administrative expense.”
The Uniform System for Financial Records Chart of Accounts requires all executive leadership personnel and their direct staff be counted in the administration category, according to Antestenis.
So, four full-time employees and their assistants were moved from an instructional to an administrative category, she said, stressing that no full-time employees were added.
“Secondly, for the first time in many years, salary increases were significant where teachers saw a 9 percent increase and all other staff saw a 5 percent increase,” Antestenis said. “This large increase for teachers partially accounted for the increase in classroom spending.”
She added that district officials didn’t find any surprises with the audit.
“Gilbert continues to drive dollars into the classroom on behalf of our students and their families,” she said. “We want to be excellent stewards of taxpayer dollars and strive to be as fiscally responsible as possible on a daily basis.”
The report shows that 61.2 percent of GPS’ operating budget was spent on instruction – which includes salaries for teachers and related personnel like aides, supplies, textbooks and software and extracurricular activities such as athletics and field trips.
When other instruction and student support is factored in, GPS devoted 74.1 percent of its total operational budget last school year to kids, according to report.
In direct classroom spending, GPS led all districts its size. The others include Chandler, which devoted 60.9 percent of its budget to instruction, Deer Valley (59.5 percent), Paradise Valley (58.6), Peoria (57.5), Dysart (57.2), Mesa (56.2), Scottsdale (56) Phoenix High School District (54.3) and Tucson (52.1).
The 59.8 percent of all spending that Higley put in the classroom led all districts its size – including Glendale (57.2 percent), Marana (54.6), Tolleson (54.6), Ampitheater (54.2), Tempe Union (53.6) Sunnyside (52.5), Vail (52.4), Flagstaff (52.2) and Yuma (48.6).
Higley Unified, the smaller of the town’s two districts with 12,126 students, continued to see its spending for administration and plant operations go up.
Most notably, Higley saw its transportation cost increase from 2018-19 to a point the report called it “very high.”
The district spent $5.30 per mile compared with its peers’ average spending of $4.60 a mile and the state average of $4.29 a mile. The prior year, the district’s spending was $4.47 a mile.
Its per-rider cost of $1,207 was lower than the $1,224 spent by districts as well as the $1,424 state average.
“We have dropped our expenses on the whole the last three years,” Higley spokeswoman Michelle Reese said. “However, we also consolidated some routes. This may have led to an increased cost per mile.”
Reese added the district saw an increase to repairs and supplies last year due to an aging bus fleet.
And, she said, the districts provide transportation to a higher number of students for safety reasons due to the canals and railroad crossings in the community.
“We have been able to purchase a few new student transportation vehicles thanks to voter-approved measures,” she noted.
The report also characterized the district’s administration spending as high at a cost per student of $918, up from $875 the previous year. The district’s average peer spending was $842 per student and the statewide average was at $903.
Reese said one reason the district may have received a “high” rating is because it continues to provide salary increases when possible to classified staff, including to those in transportation.
“Higley continues to examine our administrative cost,” Reese said. “Our administrative spending is 0.7 percent lower in the fiscal year 2019 report than the previous year. We also continue to lower the number of administrators per students, from 93 in fiscal year 2018 to 87 in fiscal year 2019.”
This comes at a time when the district is working to provide competitive wages to all employees. Reese added.
Overall, classroom spending in Arizona has increased for the third year in a row to 54.7 cents of every dollar in the past school year but remains lower than the highest level spent for instruction in 15 years, according to the report.
During this same time period, the state’s average teacher salary increased $3,490, or 7.1 percent, to $52,441, the report stated.
However, since its peak in fiscal year 2004, the state’s instructional spending percentage has declined 3.9 percentage points, while the percentages spent on most other operational areas have increased.
Between fiscal years 2018 and 2019, districts’ operational spending increased by $475 million with $310 million of the increase spent on instruction. During this same time period, the state’s average teacher salary increased $3,490, or 7.1 percent, to $52,441.
The district’s total per pupil spending, – including nonoperational expenses such as building, land and equipment – for 2018-19 was $9,402, up from $8,477 the year prior.
Higley’s total per pupil spending was $9,340, up from $8,824 in the same time period.
The statewide average for total per pupil spending was $10,928 – a figure driven by spending on equipment, land and buildings and bond interest that was far higher than either Higley or GPS.
The report shows Higley reduced the number of students per teacher from 18.1 to 16.9 between 2017-18 and last school year while GPS’ ratio stayed almost the same at 17.5.
Higley also showed an overall student population increase of 14 percent in that time while GPS saw the number of its students decline by 8 percent.
Higley also had a higher graduation rate at 96 percent, compared to GPS’ 91 percent.