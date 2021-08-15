For now, from his driveway Chris Lineberry can look down his neighborhood street at a nondescript single-story tract home 350 feet away and breathe a sign of relief.
That’s because the Tilda Manor group home, where a resident convicted of a double murder stands accused of fatally beating another resident in April, is on the verge of losing its license.
“Couldn’t be happier,” said Lineberry, who often saw Gilbert police officers staged in front of his home whenever they responded to service calls at Tilda Manor.
The Arizona Department of Health Services in July issued a notice of intent to revoke Tilda Manor’s license to do business at the Wildhorse Drive home, situated in the San Tan Ranch community near Higley and Pecos roads.
The company, however, was granted an opportunity Sept. 9 to argue why it shouldn’t be shut down. An email from the Office of Administrative Hearings stated the case was confidential and the hearing is closed to the public.
The day after the April 12 murder, state health investigators conducted an on-site investigation and eventually found 23 violations, including sloppy record-taking.
They also said Tilda Manor provided false or misleading information to the health department, putting the home’s residents and employees at risk.
Investigators stated that Tilda Manor implied it was approved to offer a higher degree of care than it was authorized for, posing a risk to residents, staff and the community if residents were referred for services the facility was not equipped to provide.
The report stated that Tilda Manor failed to ensure that seven of the nine residents were admitted with a behavior health issue and treatment needs within the facility’s scope of service.
According to the 50-page investigation report, Tilda Manor fell short in a number of areas such as failing to ensure there were enough personnel with the qualifications, skills and knowledge to provide the services, failing to ensure that there were updated treatment plans for some of the residents, failing to maintain a medical record for each patient and failing to ensure residents received continuous protective oversight.
The department stated the company’s repeated violations, the pattern of violations and the severity and number of violations at the location justified the revocation.
Tilda Manor received its license to treat up to 10 patients at the Wildhorse Drive location in 2006 from the state. The company has two other behavioral health locations in Gilbert and two in Mesa.
Murderer killed again
It’s unclear when Christopher William Lambeth exactly took up residence at the co-ed home, a two-minute drive from San Tan Elementary School.
The 36-year-old had no prior encounters with Gilbert Police until that Monday morning on April 12.
Officers responding to a disturbance call at the group home found resident Steven Scott Howells, 49, dead on the floor in a pool of blood with head trauma.
Police located Lambeth in a nearby bathroom shower, cleaning blood off of him. Lambeth told the officers he had bludgeoned the victim, according to a court document.
Lambeth was arrested and placed into custody at Lower Buckeye Jail with a $2-million bail. The suspect faced three charges, including first-degree premeditated murder and has a Dec. 7 court date scheduled.
According to an incident report, on the morning of the killing, Lambeth was trying to harm staff, causing two employees to run outside for safety, leaving behind eight other residents asleep inside. Lambeth then locked the door until police made entry.
This was not the first time Lambeth has murdered.
Sixteen years earlier, also on April 12, when Lambeth was 20, he killed his grandparents in their Rillito home in Pima County.
Lambeth, who was living with the elderly couple, was known to be violent and suffered from a form of schizophrenia, according to news reports at the time.
He was found guilty but insane in 2007 of the double homicide and reportedly was ordered to serve two concurrent life sentences at the Arizona State Hospital in Phoenix, where he came under the oversight of the Psychiatric Security Review Board.
The five-member board, formed in 1993, has jurisdiction over individuals who have committed a violent or dangerous criminal offense and are determined to be guilty except insane. The board has the option of releasing individuals to a treatment program in the community, which was done in Lambeth’s case.
According to meeting minutes that were available online, Lambeth appeared before the board in 2017, 2018 and 2020.
In 2017, the board found Lambeth to be in stable remission and not a danger to himself or others.
It approved the outpatient treatment team’s recommendation that he be allowed to step down from a 24-hour group home to a 16-hour residence, though none was available at the time. Kristen Lambeth also advocated for her brother before the board saying he “has progressed phenomenally.”
During a hearing in 2018, the board approved Lambeth’s move to independent living with support from the Assertive Community Treatment Team. The board chairman voted against the motion, believing a slower transition to a 16-hour facility was more appropriate.
And in August 2020, Lambeth made another appearance before the board, this time by phone.
The board ended up rescinding its prior approval of Lambeth’s move to independent living and instead allowed him to transition to a step-down facility – Tilda Manor.
During the day of the murder, Lambeth was pacing around in the living room and kitchen and his behavior had changed to where he was sleeping during the day and awake at night, employees later told police.
Employees also said Lambeth had been isolating in his room after becoming sick in December and that staff respected his wishes be isolated from others.
Lambeth also didn’t come out for meals and rarely engaged with staff and other residents, even when prompted, investigators discovered.
ADHS investigators said they could not find any documented intervention to deal with Lambeth’s noted depression.
And, according to the investigators, “a presenting issue of hallucinations documented a history of dangerous commands of danger to others/homicidal behavior was not addressed through a method of treatment.”
Rather, it was indicated that Lambeth would “identify triggers and learn coping skills to manage hallucination. Informs staff immediately if feeling afraid, unsafe, anxious or dangerous commands seem harmful or cause concern.”
Shabby records and investigations
Lambeth also had a history of non-compliance with medication and danger-to-others and danger-to-self behaviors, according to the report.
Investigators said Lambeth’s medical record contained a staffing note that indicated he had not received individual therapy since February. The medical record also lacked an updated, signed assessment or treatment plan and was missing progress notes from April 7-12.
And for all nine residents’ medical records, investigators could not read many of the handwritten progress notes because they were illegible.
Investigators also said a “note in a male resident’s record was sometimes referred to as a ‘her’ and notes in a female resident record was sometimes referred to as ‘him,’ leaving the reader unsure if the note was intended for this resident.”
Many of the residents also had a violent background.
The ADHS report faulted Tilda Manor for failing to ensure counseling was offered as described in the facility’s scope of service and provided according to the frequency and number of hours identified in the residents’ treatment plans.
The medical record for Howells, the victim, described him as “persistently and acutely disabled” and that he had poor anger-management skills and struggled with controlling temper. He also was deemed a danger to himself and was on court-ordered treatment.
Following the fatal beating, the state review board on April 30 was scheduled to discuss an order requiring Lambeth’s return should he be released from jail custody. The minutes for that meeting were not posted and a call to the board was not returned.
According to the board’s latest posted annual report, it had jurisdiction over 114 people in 2019, of which 33 were on conditional-release status.
The Arizona Auditor General in 2018 found shortcomings with the board. It said the board did not consistently receive sufficient reports from mental-health practitioners needed to make informed decisions over the individuals under its jurisdiction. The auditor general recommended the board take steps to address that concern.
Last year, Phoenix state Sen. Nancy Barto voiced concerns that the board was denied the “comprehensive information regarding Arizona State Hospital patients’ treatment progress, critical to making an informed decision regarding a safe release back into the community.”
Barto sponsored a bill, signed by Gov. Doug Ducey on June 29, that dissolves the board in July 2023 and transfers its duties to Superior Court.
Home still a concern
Lineberry, who has appeared before the Town Council three times asking for help in shutting down the behavioral-health facility, called it “unbelievable” that Tilda Manor was allowed an appeal.
“My issue is not with individuals in the home,” said Lineberry, principal of Apache Junction High School. “My issue is with the fact this home, according to the ADHS report was not qualified to handle the behavior health needs of those residents and it’s just heartbreaking more wasn’t done ahead of time by the state to prevent this. A man lost his life.”
For Lineberry there were plenty of red flags, given the number of times police had to show up at the home.
According to Gilbert Police, from May 2006 to May 2021, officers responded to 258 calls at Tilda Manor.
A bulk of the calls was for missing person, welfare check, suicide attempt and disorderly conduct. A few notables included sexual assault reports taken in 2006, 2009 and 2017, a dead body report in 2013 and a subject with a knife in January.
And, compared with its two other homes in Gilbert, the Wildhorse Drive location logged in more police calls from January 2019 to May 2021 – 58 calls for service versus 35 for the Moccasin Trail site and 23 for Mack Court, which included a sexual assault report taken in September 2020.
For the same time period at Tilda Manor’s two treatment facilities in Mesa – the location on Isabella Avenue had 73 calls and the Ananea site had 57. The majority of those calls were for missing person and suicide, Mesa Police said.
Although Mayor Brigette Peterson in April issued a statement of concern over the group home, the Town’s hands were tied.
Under the Fair Housing Act, Gilbert must allow for these types of group homes in residential areas. The town zoning code, however, does require group/recovery homes maintain a 1,200-foot separation.
Additionally, according to the town, notification of patients released from the state psychiatric hospital into a community is not required to be given to residents or the local police.
Lineberry said the mayor was the only one who reached out to him after he spoke at Council.
“She has been in contact since that report was published,” he said. “But not one of the other council members spoke to me, nothing.
“When you are in an elected position, you are supposed to be the voice of the people,” he added. “Now, they very well may have been contacting legislators and working behind the scene to try and make change happen and make sure people were held accountable but not one of them ever said that. It’s not that hard to communicate.
“Our mayor met with our HOA and she had talked with legislators about her concern.”
Although Tilda Manor seemed likely to lose its license, Lineberry said he still has concerns.
“One of my fears is there currently could be homes out there operating under the same premise, which not only puts a community and employees at risk but the residents at risk,” he said. “These homes need a greater level of oversight in how they are run.”
Lineberry said he also was fearful it would take the death of a child “because dangerous people were allowed to live close to a school” before the state will act.
“There is a rule about sex offenders near public schools,” he said. “It seems to me if someone has taken another’s life, maybe those same rules should apply.”
Lineberry said he’s also approached his state representatives and has indicated a willingness to work with them continuing to be a voice of support for not only the residents of the group homes but the community they are housed in.
“I don’t think anyone wants to be in the situation where this happens or have a family member in a residence suffering the same fate as the gentleman down the street from us,” Lineberry said. “It’s one thing to be concerned about the danger lurking in the woods. Another is when the danger shows up at your front door.”