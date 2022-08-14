The state health department is investigating a memory-care facility near Baseline and Recker roads after an 88-year-old woman last week wandered away and was later found dead.
Ina Rose Jenkins, clad in a short-sleeve shirt and red plaid pajama pants, was believed to have walked away from the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Community at 2:02 p.m. Aug. 8, according to Gilbert Police, which issued a Silver Alert.
Less than an hour after her reported disappearance, Jenkins was found dead in a dry canal near 1800 S. Sunview in Mesa, police there said.
“We received the call at 2:51p.m.” Mesa Police spokesman Richard Encinas said. “The body was reported by an employee of a water company who was working in that area.”
Encinas referred Jenkins’ cause of death to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner, which had not completed its investigation.
“ADHS will investigate this incident,” said Tom Herrmann, a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Health Services. “We’ll post the results of that investigation to AZCareCheck.com when it is complete.”
How Jenkins was able to leave undetected has not yet been determined, according to Chase Salyers, director of marketing and operational support for parent company Koelsche Senior Communities in Olympia, Washington.
“At this time the investigation is ongoing,” Salyers said. “We are doing everything we can to ID the cause, both the incident as well as cause of death. We are working with police and the coroner.
“But at this point we are waiting for more information. We hope to have a better understanding of what took place.”
Salyers said Jenkins moved into the Mesa facility in August 2021. She had a form of dementia, he said, adding that he was prohibited by federal privacy laws from disclosing if Jenkins had other illnesses.
Salyers said this was the first time that a resident has walked away from a Koelsche facility. The family-owned and operated company was founded in 1958 and has locations in eight states and memory care facilities in Chandler, Scottsdale and Surprise.
ADHS records showed that Silver Creek was investigated five times in 2020 but the department found either no deficiencies or could not substantiate allegations.
However, in 2021 the department issued a $1,000 civil penalty to Silver Creek after a manager failed to ensure service plans were established and documented for two residents.
And in 2022, the department issued a civil penalty of $250 after a manager failed to ensure a written service plan was updated for three residents, according to records.
Silver Creek has a capacity for 67 residents and provides specialized memory care for those experiencing Alzheimer’s, dementia and memory loss. Additionally, it has 24-7 on-site licensed nursing.
Besides licensed caregivers performing hourly checks on residents, safety features at the facility include motion sensors to alert staff of movement and window sensors, according to the company website.
The facility also boasts amenities, including enclosed courtyards, living rooms with fireplaces, a beauty salon and trained culinary staff that cooks three nutritious home-style meals daily, served in a restaurant-style dining room.
According to Alzheimers.net, a semi-private room costs $6,500 a month and a studio, $7,800.
Silver Creek generally has good reviews with many giving it five out of five stars.
That Jenkins was able to leave unnoticed from a secured facility prompted a number of people on social media to question how that was possible.
“How did she just walk out?” one woman asked. “They had a door that an employee had to ‘buzz’ people out of to exit building. Everyone, visitors, vendors, etc.”
Said another woman, “I’m astonished the facility would just lose a patient like this… this is very sad and tragic.”